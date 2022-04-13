jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
News

ZETEC University Alumni express joy after completion

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Bida Elly David

A  Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni from the Zetech University of Kenya has appreciated her administration and lecturers for having invested more efforts in embarking her with more knowledge towards becoming a good public speaker and a writer today.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Elizabeth Lual while sharing her academic experience said that ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources.

Elizabeth said that the University has competent and qualified lecturers and professors from different fields with high academic backgrounds from recognized International Universities.

She added that the University offered both regular and online classes that would not demand one’s presence whether for CATS or exams.

‘’ ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources. The University has competent and qualified lecturers and professors from different fields with high academic backgrounds from recognized International Universities. The University offers both regular and online classes that will not demand one’s presence whether for CATS or exams’’ She said

Furthermore, she reiterated that she enjoyed best of her academic journey through thorough reading and participation in extra-curricular activities which included sports, athletics, picnic trips, and adventure coverage as a recreational activity.

She urged South Sudanese who accomplished high school to take positive steps toward joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively.

‘’I enjoyed best of my academic journey through thorough reading and participation in extra-curricular activities which included sports, athletics, picnic trips, and adventure coverage as a recreational activity’’ Elizabeth said

She urged South Sudanese who accomplished high school to take positive steps toward joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively.

‘’I call on South Sudanese who accomplished high schools to take positive steps towards joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively’’ She said

Elizabeth underscored that she was immediately employed as a communication officer for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and disaster management after completing her diploma program from the University.

She concluded that ZETECH provides a better education quality for both foreign and domestic students without discrimination.

‘’I managed to get acquainted with an environment that I have never been to before. I met new friends and attained different cultures of living from students coming from different parts of African Countries’’ She said

You Might Also Like

News

Five tractors distributed to boost Agricultural production in Mundri￼

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Ochan David Farmers and cooperative groups in Mundri East and Mundri West Payams breathed a sigh of relief after they were provided with five mini tractors and given training on basic agronomic practice through the help from mercy corps food security and livelihood program Members of communities from the ten Payams were also trained on how to operate, handle minor repairs, and access spare parts for the modified hand tractor The tractors will be shared among groups of former ten payams. This initiative has a very great impact on...
News

Over 300 youths to benefit from empowering project

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Hassan Arun Cosmas At least three hundred and twenty young people benefitted from the two empowering projects implemented by ACROSS. The youths to benefit from the project are drawn from all the five Payams of Yei River County of Central Equatoria state. The training is aimed at building the capacity of the young people, especially in business skills in order for them to generate income for individual benefits. Joice Night, Project Assistant Officer for the Across TVET program explains that the first phase of the training will cover eighty...
error: Content is protected !!