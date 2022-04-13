ZETEC University Alumni express joy after completion

By Bida Elly David

A Mass Communication and Journalism Alumni from the Zetech University of Kenya has appreciated her administration and lecturers for having invested more efforts in embarking her with more knowledge towards becoming a good public speaker and a writer today.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Elizabeth Lual while sharing her academic experience said that ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources.

Elizabeth said that the University has competent and qualified lecturers and professors from different fields with high academic backgrounds from recognized International Universities.

She added that the University offered both regular and online classes that would not demand one’s presence whether for CATS or exams.

‘’ ZETECH University was a high Institution of learning that offered different Marketable courses with affirmative academic course units that would transform students into good human resources. The University has competent and qualified lecturers and professors from different fields with high academic backgrounds from recognized International Universities. The University offers both regular and online classes that will not demand one’s presence whether for CATS or exams’’ She said

Furthermore, she reiterated that she enjoyed best of her academic journey through thorough reading and participation in extra-curricular activities which included sports, athletics, picnic trips, and adventure coverage as a recreational activity.

She urged South Sudanese who accomplished high school to take positive steps toward joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively.

‘’I enjoyed best of my academic journey through thorough reading and participation in extra-curricular activities which included sports, athletics, picnic trips, and adventure coverage as a recreational activity’’ Elizabeth said

She urged South Sudanese who accomplished high school to take positive steps toward joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively.

‘’I call on South Sudanese who accomplished high schools to take positive steps towards joining ZETECH University for their academic attainment and enjoy the fruits after completion of their academic program whether being a diploma or degree program effectively’’ She said

Elizabeth underscored that she was immediately employed as a communication officer for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and disaster management after completing her diploma program from the University.

She concluded that ZETECH provides a better education quality for both foreign and domestic students without discrimination.

‘’I managed to get acquainted with an environment that I have never been to before. I met new friends and attained different cultures of living from students coming from different parts of African Countries’’ She said