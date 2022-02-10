Zalan FC Team arrives in Juba for semi-final match

By Lodu William Odiya

The delegation of Zalan FC of Rumbek from Zone One of South Sudan Cup 2021/2022 Edition has yesterday arrived in Juba for the semifinals of the South Sudan Cup.

Zalan Football Club will take on Jebel Koteen of Kapoeta in the Semifinals on 13th of this month at Buluk Playground.

Zalan FC head coach is optimistic his team will go all the way to the finals of the 2021/22 South Sudan.

The Rumbek Local Football Association representatives reached the semi-final after coming from behind to beat Al Hilal FC in the final group game on Saturday.

In the other semifinal draw, the winner between Al Hilal FC (Wau) and Al- Qadasia (Renk) will face Super Star (Bor) winners of zone B.

According to a report from the website, the head coach of Zalan FC,Richard Ola said his team is prepared and ready to face any one in the semifinals.

“We are fully prepared to face any team in the semifinals and we don’t care who the draw against because we have the power and soldiers to get us results against any team,” Coach Ola said.

On his team’s chances of winning the top prize of this year’s competition, Ola said his team will approach each game based on the opposition they will face.

“Let’s wait and see how the game against Koteen goes but I believe we are ready to out there and try win it. However, we shall approach each opponent carefully,” the Nigerian coach added.

On his part, Zalan captain said, facing the Kapotea champions gives him and his team-mates the momentum to go all out and get the perfect result.

“Playing a champion that we have never met before gives us momentum to want to win it because it a tag of war between the two teams and the team that plays well will be determined that day,” said Justin Marial.

Marial however urged the clubs supports to come out in big numbers and get behind the team during the semifinal on Sunday.

“I want to appreciate the fans who have always been behind us from day one of this competition. But I also want to urge the fans in Juba to come out in large numbers and get behind the team on Sunday,” added Marial.