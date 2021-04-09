Zain network opens in Rumbek North

By Mabor Riak Magok

Zain Company has erected its network in Rumbek North Lakes State on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, the Director General of Communication Authority, Adok Gai said what was launched was a medium tower using existing police tower which is 32 meters high so that coverage will be limited to probably to around 35 kilometers which is 70 kilometers radius.

“MTN network is also constructing 75 tall tower which will cover areas of Mayendit, Malek and other places along the border.So, the work is in progress but what we launched today is partial which will enable people within Maper Center to communicate,” he said.

Adok Gai said they wanted to do it before the rainy season commence.

He said the network communication in Rumbek North County will enhance communication within and outside the County.

He said before zain network arrived, people used to travel100 kilometers to Rumbek Center to receive phone calls from abroad.

He said that the network set a 2G service and hopefully it would be upgraded to 3Gor 4G soon.

“If you are in Maper now, you will see every young man carrying a phone communicating and listening to phone music. I am speaking to you fromMaper County Rumbek North,”said Director Gai.

Adok Gai said that they were working on a plan to cover Amompiny and Panyajar of Lakes and Unity States.

“We are now running out of time and their survey team is already on the ground and we are hoping that the survey team will complete before the rainy season and the next thing will be a transportation of equipment and these are determined by the level of security in the area,” he said.

“We have other priorities in Eastern Equatoria and Upper Nile particularly areas affected by war, so, we would like to restore network communication as much as we can before the rain comes because with rain, some road will become impassable and we have heavy equipment to transport,” Gai said.

The Commissioner of Rumbek North County, Arop Kumba Dhelbeny confirmed that zain network has been officially installed in Rumbek North County.

“Today, people of Rumbek North are very happy and excited and it is like a miracle because people have been calling government to bring network and to repair road but now at least their hope has been restored and they are very happy”.

Kumbai said now the gelwong youth, women,and everyone is heading to network tower to celebrate the launch of the zain network.

“The network installed here is emergency which will work 30 kilometers away from Rumbek north,headquarter.It is just going to cover Meen and Malueth and Madol payams, and MTN network is coming soon and it will cover far areas of Mayendit, Panyajar and Makuac of Lakes, Unity and Warrap States. “said Arop Kumbai

He said despite few challenges, it will help a lot in coordinating and addressing security challenges, health problems whenever there is someone who is sick and need to be brough primary health care center in Rumbek PhCC, and also it will help mothers on deliver.

The chairperson of Gak community Charles Matoch, said Pakam community for the first time has received a very SPLM vision and slogan of taking town to Rural community instead of taking people to Town.

Charles Matoch said the community of Pakam is now connected to the world and they have started yesterday without sleeping calling everyone around the world and within the country while here in Rumbek North with Zain network.

“Despite network communication challenges, the Pakam community is having original culture. the Pakam community have not yet adopt a culture of girl and women boyfriends which can cause misunderstanding when either a girl or woman use a phone to communicate with outside lover. I am sure men are the ones to use phone for communication and no woman or girl will be allowed to use phone. “said Charles Matoch.

He said, the only thing which may cause misunderstanding here is an increase of tariff by the network because many people will believe network is free of charge that ones can to communicate, without knowing it needs more airtime to buy before you communicate. “said Charles Matoch

A secretary general of Pakam community YouthUnion in Rumbek North Peter Machot Kumbeny, said the community is very happy and excited since the network started its operationalization on Sunday.

“I went to where the zain network is installed and I found every one celebrating, enjoying phone calls with their families outside Rumbek North. Some spoke to their families in America and Australia while others spoke to their family within the Country, “said Machot

He said the Pakam community has thanked the government of south Sudan, national Ministry of Communication and Information for providing zain and MTN network in Rumbek North County.