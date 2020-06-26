Yumbe authorities question lifting of restrictions on boarder districts

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

Yumbe district tax force is discussing the opening of public and private transport in the district; this follows pronouncements by Pesident excluding Yumbe district among the boarder district still under lockdown yet Moyo, Arua, Adjumani and others are still under lockdown.

Yumbe Residence district commissioner, Adama Richard told Juba Monitor during an interview that, there were still questions and issues to harmonize before they allow implementation of the new directives of the President especially opening of public and private transport.

According to the RDC Yumbe district is having the highest in Africa, therefore unlocking it with all the population of refugees is tricky.

He says in Africa here everybody knows that the biggest population of refugees is in Yumbe district which is about 232000 refugees saying in the world Yumbe is the third.

Adama said basing on the pronouncement of the address of the President; he also mentioned that districts were hosting refugees especially Arua, Moyo and Ajumani are under lockdown.

He said Yumbe was mentioned among the districts that lockdown has been lifted saying his argument is only about sectors of transport where there is a lot of movement of the refugees to the boarders.

The RDC disclosed that his office called the secretariat and the state minister for primary health care saying they wanted to share this with the minister for presidency so that before the implementation on transport is done on ground they needed to give their recommendations in line with the President’s address.

He added that there was a lady who came from South Sudan from Elegu boarder of where see was put under isolation and then tasted positive of COVID-19. He said such movement is still putting them at risk of the virus.

Adama said environment needs to be studied very well before some boarder districts are eased.