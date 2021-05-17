Youths urged to shun violence and support peace

By Yiep Joseph

The Citizens and youths in particular have been called to shun from violence and and support the implementation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity(R-TGNU) in order to enjoy the fruits of the 21 years struggle.

Speaking to the media during the 16th May celebration under the theme: “celebrating the fruits of our struggle” at National youth league office, Daniel Abocha Ali the Interim Chairperson of SPLM youth league who is also member of Parliament called on the youths to support R-TGNU by exhibiting the spirit of National Unity and peaceful co-existence.

“Today the 16th May reminds the people of South Sudan about the Unity of purpose, the determination and the zeal exhibited by all South Sudanese toward the search for self-determination, it reminds us of the painful experiences on the historical journey for the 21 years of the liberation struggle. It also reminds us of our foundation as a country which was achieved through painful sacrifices and blood of our people,” Abocha said.

“We therefore call upon all the citizens of South Sudan to meditate and reflect on this historical background by exhibiting the spirit of national unity and peaceful co-existence,” he added.

He appealed to the youths and the civil population to rally behind the SPLM led government of national unity and in the implementation of the R-TGNU.

Abocha mentioned that the day is meant for giving thanks to all the martyrs and the wounded heroes and heroines for their contributions towards the quest for independence.

“On special not, the SPLM youth league categorically salute our martyrs for their sacrifices and whose precious blood have cemented our national foundation, we also honor our wounded heroes and heroines for their relentless contributions towards the quest for our hard-won independence,” he said.

He called on the youths from the SPLM party and from other parties to stay away from all sorts of violence and be agent of peace in the country.

“I call upon all the youths to preach peace to all communities within Juba and in the states in order to bring peace to our people,” he appealed.