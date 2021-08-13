Youths told not to be misled by politicians

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The Acting Executive Director of Yei River County, Central Equatoria State appealed to young people in the County to avoid being misled by wrong elements in the society.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, 11th August, 2021, Abaldo Anthony Woda said thatyouths had the power and strength to do anything.He said that it was why they were used as tools by politicians to fuel conflict.

“I encourage the young people to denounce violence and engage in developmental activities and generate income that will help in nation building.Due to the ignorance of the Youths, many of them lost their lives in senseless conflicts. There are some elders who encourage youths to fight instead of giving them some pieces of advice to engage in activities like agriculture,”Woda said.

He added that sharingpositive ideas among young people wouldhelp in nation building rather than being used to accomplish individual intentions that could destroy the community.

Heappealed to young people to advocate for their rights and discourage bad actions that might spoil their future but embrace the spirit of dialogue as the best means of solving issues.