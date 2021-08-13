jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 13th, 2021
HomeNewsYouths told not to be misled by politicians
News

Youths told not to be misled by politicians

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The Acting Executive Director of Yei River County, Central Equatoria State appealed to young people in the County to avoid being misled by wrong elements in the society.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, 11th August, 2021, Abaldo Anthony Woda said thatyouths had the power and strength to do anything.He said that it was why they were used as tools by politicians to fuel conflict.

“I encourage the young people to denounce violence and engage in developmental activities and generate income that will help in nation building.Due to the ignorance of the Youths, many of them lost their lives in senseless conflicts. There are some elders who encourage youths to fight instead of giving them some pieces of advice to engage in activities like agriculture,”Woda said.

He added that sharingpositive ideas among young people wouldhelp in nation building rather than being used to accomplish individual intentions that could destroy the community.

Heappealed to young people to advocate for their rights and discourage bad actions that might spoil their future but embrace the spirit of dialogue as the best means of solving issues.

You Might Also Like

News

MIX-UP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Yesterday in our Editorial column there was a mix up which wrongly referred to Dr. Riek Marcher as the second Vice President while in actual fact we had meant to refer to him as the country’s second in command. We brought this to the attention of the FVP’s secretariat and we agreed to inform the public of the error which was unintentional....
News

Boat catches fire at Juba port

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander Tones of commodities were burnt as huge fire flared-up at river port,East of Juba International Airport yesterday. The boat that carried mixed goods including fuel caught fire at 11:00 in the morning in a place called HaiGabatin Juba. Captain Abdulla Michael at the department of fire brigade Central Equatoria State said the incident happened while some people were trying to fill some empty drums with fuel. “According to the information we gathered, there was empty drum that some people were trying to fill so that it...
error: Content is protected !!