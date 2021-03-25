Youths oppose appointment of town mayor

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

A group of youths from Jonglei State are dissatisfied with the recent appointment of the former deputy governor as newTown Mayor for Bor Municipalitysaying he was not the right person to lead.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Mach Nhial Anyang, the leader of the group stated that the position of TownMayorshould have been given to the youth not old people.

“Iam one of those who are protesting because the recent idea of appointing the former deputy governor to the position of TownMayor is against the will of the youths and the residents,” Mr. Mach complained.

He narrated that positions such as Town Mayor are regulated by the local government Act as mere civil servant positions.

The group recommended the position to be led by the youthadding that Bor municipality needs a strong leader who has been working hand in hand with the youthsfor the interest of the residents within the Municipality.

He mentioned that during the flood, youths worked hard to fight the flood therefore there is need to give them the position inorder for them to complete what theybegun.

David Chol Alier,resident of Marol Centre in Bor Municipalitystated that the position of Mayorship is supposed to be given to the youths.

“We do not know exactly the criteria of the selection of Mayorship but in my own view the position is good for the youth due to the responsibilities attached to it,” Alier said.

He explained that the recycling of government officials that occurred in the national government formation has finally reached the state government and that is why the authorities appointed the former deputy governor to the position of Town Mayor.

“The appointment of the Town Mayor outside age bracket of the youth at a time of flood is a great mistake made by the state government,” he said.

He cited that the appointment was made based on accommodation but not on service delivery, if it was based on service delivery, the position would have been for the youth.

Mr. Chol Monykuer Manyiel,Chairperson of Jonglei Students’ Association mentioned that the idea of appointing the Town Mayor outside age bracketwas politically motivated.

“On my own behalf, the Mayorship position is supposed to be given to the former Mayor in order to complete his fight against the flood in the town,” Chol said.