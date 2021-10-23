YOUTHS- Blamed for mess in the country

By Atimaku Joan

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior yesterday pointed fingers and blamed youths for most of the mess that occurred in the country.

This followed the request by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General of United Nations (UN) Day 2021 Guang Cong to the government in which hementioning challenges faced by the UN agencies and staff at their workplaces in the country among them the hostilities by some group of youths.

Speaking during the celebration of the UN Day in Juba Nyandeng said that things went sour in 2013 and solving them would be a long process because most of the problems were being caused by the youths.

“In 2013 things went sour and wrong in our country. For that to be repaired quickly, it cannot workovernight. You have to be patient with ussince some of theproblems we are experiencing are from the youths,” said Nyandeng.

She stated that the government first to engage the youths of the country to be part of the process of development with the aim to stop them from being redundant and causing problem.

She revealed that she had spoken with partners about the issues of engaging youths and women in which they promised to help her cluster to address the issue.

Nyandeng said that the country would continue to remain poor if the youths were not engaged positively because they had the greatest population and more energy than other group of people in the country.

She added thatit was time to put things right and to open a new page becausethe citizens had created problems for themselves to the extent of killing each other.

She appreciatedwhat the UN had done for the country since the time of war by helping and supporting in saving life be it in the medical field, food and even in security.

She thanked the leadership of the U.N for being able to help where possible in which South Sudan was a witness to.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary GeneralGuang Cong urged the authorities and communities to ensure there was safe and unhindered access of humanitarian partners and to refrain from violence against aid workers.

“We urge the authorities and communities to ensure a safe and the unhindered access of humanitarian partners and to refrain from violence against aid facilities and worker for us to courageously support people in need,” said Cong.