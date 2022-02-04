Youth, Women destined for43.7 M USD deal

By John Agok

The government and seven donor’s communities yesterday inked tripartite youth, food security and resilience-building program for a four-year project worth 43 Million USD, in a bid to alleviate poverty and suffering from women and the youth in the country.

The African Development Bank (AFDB) and other six donor’s communities were at the forefront of Economic, Gender and Youth and Infrastructure Clusters who spearheaded the event. In attendance were Dr. Albino BolDhieu, the National Minister of Youth and Sports and Josephine Lagu, the National Minister of Agriculture who witnessed the signing ceremony.

The seven documents were inked by the National Minister of Finance and Planning Mr. AgakAcuilLual.

The program builds on the National Youth Strategy to boost youth-led growth-oriented Medium Small enterprises (MSEs) through financing facilities.

Speaking to the media after the signing ceremony minister, AgakAcuil vowed to see the impact of the resilience projects.

“This joint program on youth Enterprise Development and Capacity Building (YEDCB) is set to boost youth, women and private-sector engagement. The total grant is 43.7 Million dollars where we allocated 9.2 Million Dollars for Youth Enterprise and the remaining for the Women program”, he stated.

Acuil lauded the cooperation between government and partners and cautioned them to build more projects for South Sudan to move away from dependency syndrome.

“We are very happy with you and we need you to bring more resilient projects because this Country needs to move away from “dependency’ on humanitarians but to sustain itself”,

“These resilient projects will enable us to put food on the table for women and youth. I assured you that, these projects will not remain in the paper but be implemented later and spirit by seeing the impact”.

ThembaBhebhe the Country Manager of (AFDB) commended the signing tripartite of the Youth, women and food security program.

“Today we signed the landmark cooperation between us and the government led by the Minister of Finance. We are very delighted to have this cooperation with our partners that includes; UNDP, FAO, UN Women, among others, which will deliver this program”, he said.

The country is working with international partners to stimulate youth and women economic development in the context of Covid-19 and Private-sector engagement.