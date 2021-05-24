Youth with the media

By Akol Arop Akol

The feeling of seeing your friend, a relative or even fellow human being defamed on social media is unbearable and can traumatize the mind. I personally understand that the use of social media has led my young boys and girls to a wrong direction. They have opened private lives and exposed secretes to the community and the World without knowing what they are doing or certain consequences they may face in future. Youth in media are like a scrawling babies, they don’t know harm objects, fire or pits they may fall into.

So many times, if you get boys or girls talking about things or people, those are what they have seen or heard and want to reach on them. A girl who comes from village today will be brown tomorrow and want to travel the World to meet famous musicians or actors. They don’t know that to see and live in another part of the World and with different people, one needs three mean things, education, civilization and money.

Without good education, they cannot meet the standards of literate society, they may just want to behave like anyone in town behaves. This is why there is need to go to school to acquire common values. The World of today will be different from tomorrow, the working friends we walk with today while we are jobless, will be tycoons of tomorrow and one may end up working for them or even be betrayed at the end.

Education is vital since it genesis, today and tomorrow, because families, communities, countries and the whole World is in crisis and there is search for solutions to wars, diseases, poverty, social injustices, political oppressions and unemployment which can be addressed by people with educational knowledge and wisdom.

Our youth must take the chance a right age to learn in order to have knowledge about things, people, cultures and technology. Dropping out from Primary 7 and taking Ak-7 to raid cattle or loot goods of traders on the roads is the impact of illiteracy, little knowledge is a dangerous thing.Some jump in from nowhere and want to be rich, famous and travel the one in short period of time thinking they are quickly civilizing.

Civilization is not all about coming to town, dressing code, changing skin and do everything that others around us do. Understand it as the process by which a society or place reaches an advanced stage of social and cultural development and organization. The forms of civilization includes stable food supply which means a state a civilized society has enough food to survive and extra to use for trade. This also allows people to become skilled in a variety of jobs because not as many people have to be farmers who make their living in rural areas, even sometimes without much sources of income. .

Social structure, which is the distinctive, stable arrangement of institutions whereby human beings in a society interact and live together without discrimination or hatred.

System of government, as the political; structures that states provided an important factor in the rise of civilization because they make it possible to mobilize large amounts of resources and labor and also tied larger communities together by connecting them under a common political system.

Religious system,which are religious beliefs and practices are infinitely varied from society to society and are developed and tailored with symbols, oral traditions, and rituals that complement and support the social systems in which they are imbedded. There is freedom of worship, but should let one worship idols.

Highly developed culture, is the way of life of a people that is passed down from one generation to the next. Advances in technology, technology affects the way individuals communicate, learn, and think. It helps a society and determines how people interact with each other on a daily basis.

Highly developed written language, which is used as a means of communicating ideas and storing information. Unfortunately, we have common two national languages, English Arabic, but some youth speak their mother tongues on public places where they are different people from different backgrounds. That is not civilization. The next article will be about Reasons youth get spoiled on social media.