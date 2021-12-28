Youth warns of ‘external’ interference in Greater Pibor affairs

By Lodu William Odiya

A youth leader from Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) yesterday warned ‘politicians who are not from the region’ to stop interfering in the political mattersof the area.

David NgiroYangkon the secretary for external Affairs of Greater Pibor Administrative Area Youth Union (GPAA-YU),saidlocal peoplenever participatedinthe political changes of the area administrators be it removal or nomination chief administrative.

The youth leader said unnamed outside politicians have been behind major decisions of affecting the administration of the area since its establishment.

“Greater Pibor have her own people who are well equipped in running Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) politics instead of outside influence, which now resulting into un-recognition of our people or politicians,” he said.

He said the people of Greater Pibor were never consulted when appointing or dismissing the governor or the chief administrator leaving wondering why they had been left out of such important decisions.

“When I comes to change of leadership it should come from us the citizen of greater Pibor Administrative area (GPAA), nominate or remove any leader by ourselves because we know our own leaders and we don’t want to be directed or driven by outside influence”, he said.

Yangkon said Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) is committed to the peace agreement despite of the alarming insecurity attributed to elements from neighbouring communities.

He urged the people of greater Pibor Administrative to unite and work together for the betterment and the development of the area.