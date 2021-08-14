Youth warned against harmful politics

By Baraka John

As the globe celebrated the international youth day on Thursday this week, young people in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State had been discouraged against implementing politicians’ destructive agendas.

Speaking to media yesterday, the State Minister for Youth and Sports in Western Equatoria, James Severino said youth were regarded by politicians as tools for implementing their destructive agendas as a way to berecognized by the government.

“With the environment of politics in South Sudan, youth are the primary targets by the politicians and arebelieved to have the energy of implementing certain agenda. Our State used to be number one in terms of peace, security and development but we have changed the narrative today,” James said.

He added that youth had larger opportunities especially in the music industry which they should exploit.

The Youth Acting Secretary in Western Equatoria State,Ermineo Gabriel Ngbaimesaid that youth in the State had not been considered very important with their activities because they lacked support towards youth activities.

He added thatyouth in Western Equatorialacked safer environment to run their social and economic activitieswith the rise of insecurity and frequent killings which happened along roads in counties.