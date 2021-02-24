Youth urges gov’t to speed up peace implementation

By Rofina Teteng

The South Sudan Youth Coalition (SSYC) calls on the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to speed up the peace implementation.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the national coordinator of South Sudan Youth Organizations, Christine Kide said that the group acknowledges some great and positive achievement.

“The South Sudan youth organization’s coalition (SSYOC) is calling on the government to recommit to the full and speedy implementation of the peace agreement,” Kide said.

She expressed disappointment at the peace parties for failing to deliver on their promises, three years after the signing of the agreement.

“We have been watching and monitoring from a distance with a lot of energy and hope that the promises made in Khartoum will soon yield fruits but to our dismay, we are seeing the parties to the agreement are not following the time table. We have also observed with great concern the violation by parties to agreement on the implementation of the 35% quota in the appointments of women and youth into various offices in government and failure by the revitalized government to meet the deadline on the formation of the revitalized parliament; to us this shows lack of commitment to deliver purpose of the R-ARCISS,” Kide further said.

“But we can still continue to advocate for it because you signed an agreement, you committed to do something and to give our people peace that’s why the peace agreement is respected,” she continued.