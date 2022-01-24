Youth urged to shun unnecessary criticism on social media

By Yiep Joseph

The Governor of Jonglei State Denay Jock Chagor urged young people to shun unconstructive criticism and propagating content that may incite violence.

Addressing youth during a dinner organized by the South Sudan National Youth Union (SSNYU) under the theme “Building a Better Future for All”, Denay said that the vast majority of South Sudanese on social media are young people who used the flatforms to insults and propagate harmful information that creates division among people.

“Majority of people on social media are youths and when you look at the content of writings, it is not ethical for the youths it is actually tearing youths apart.

“Much of the social media writings are more of harms to us (youths) than the benefits,” he added.

He said that youth who use social media to insult and unnecessarily criticized officials are creating more problems for themselves by always writing articles and criticizing the government.

“When we go to social media and see your negative article today and tomorrow, we see another one next tomorrow, what do you think we are going to think, we will think that there is something wrong with you,” he said

So, we are urging our young people to shun this and be engaged in meaningful criticism.

There is also one thing that I usually tell young people of South Sudan, it is written in the Bible to respect your mother and father so that you live long, I think those of us who are Christians know it very well,” he added.

He pleaded to the youth to differentiate between correcting someone outside and correcting someone on social media.

“You know there is a difference when you tell somebody he or she is wrong in the way that you are correcting them but there is a difference when you insult somebody and after you insulted them you tell them you corrected them,” he said.

Denay called on youths to embrace peace and togetherness citing that no one was better than the other one in South Sudan.

James Hoth Mai, Minister of Labor stressed that the committee aimed of the government to train more young people in order to suit the labour market.

He emphasized that the unity of youths is a priority in bringing peace to the country.

He revealed that the national government is ready to assess necessary areas to employ more youths in the country.

Mai urged the youth leaders to be engaged with various stakeholders in solving youth’s unemployment in the country.

South Sudan National Youth Union led by Chairperson Gola Boyoi Gola on Saturday organized Get Together Dinner in honour of youth leaders, especially the youth parliamentarians in South Sudan National Legislative Assembly under the theme “to collectively work for youth Agenda”.

The event that brought a number of young people together was attended by Denay Jock Chagor, Governor of Jonglei State, Moses Makur Deng governor, Bank of South Sudan, James Hoth Mai, Gai Mayen Luk among others.

The dinner was meant to bring all the voices of youth together for the common interest of young people in the Republic of South Sudan regardless of their political affiliations.