Youth urged to shun tribalism

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The National Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu has urged youth in the country to shun tribalism, hatred, and violence and embark on promoting peaceful co-existence in order to pave a way for unity and development.

Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu made the call to the young people during the launch of Wheels of Distribution Day of Luol Deng Foundation’s Assistive Devices to the persons with disabilities in Juba.

He said it is high time youthfocus their energies towards embracing national diversity and development.

“Imagine, now our country is in mess of tribalism and hatred for no reason, why we are killing ourselves, why are we hating ourselves? What is wrong with us? Is it because we are lacking resources? No, is it because we are many and space is narrow? No, only we do not have people that have the heart of love for one another,” Dr. Dhieu said.

He further added that youth should not wait to have a lot of things to start doing good things saying what they need only to have the heart of humanity, then the rest will be God to make someone useful to others.

“I am very proud of Luol Deng for what he is doing, because until date government is still looking for fund to help the national Basketball team, but Mr. Luol had been taking care of national basketball.”

He called on the public to be like Luol Deng adding that currently South Sudan is the second of the best basketball team in Africa, saying it is because of Luol Deng.

“This is the kind of patriotism that we young people need to have for our country, we have everything, we have good and strong people in the country, what we need is love and education itself,” he cited.

He said the launching of distribution of disability devices is the start of the great hope for the person living with disability in the country.

For part, the South Sudan Basketball Federation President Luol Deng called on the young people in the country to keep working hard in order to make country to unite for the betterment of the its people.

“It is up to us the young people to push the elders and politicians to create facilities for them to enhance the game,” he said.

“My message for them is to never give up and keep pushing hard, system has failed us for so long and it is us to do something about it in order for us to do great ,” Mr. Luol Deng added.