Youth urged to embark on national service delivery

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State is appealing to all youth to involve in providing national service.

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa stipulated that youth should be the custodians of offering services like safety and security, health, water, food, shelter and education.

Cyrus urged youth to reflect on how much they have contributed in providing service to the citizens.

“You have a mandate by birth to deliver national services, what are this national service? There are six national services including security and safety, health, water food shelter and education. This is a mandate for everybody to provide in his or her life. From today you need to ask yourself what contribution you made. It is not about the benefit of money, if you grow up with the intention that you want to work because you need money, you are lost, god created you so that you provide services to his people,” Cyrus reminds the youths

The commissioner regrets that the government will not have enough capital when youth as the working population do not indulge in activities that produce money to increase country gross domestic product from all sectors to ensure stability.

Kanyikwa stresses that government exist when youth create jobs for themselves.

“Where does the government get its money, it gets from you. So, if you don’t work, don’t think about the government because the government will not exist. The government exist when you work and when you work and excel, then the government will give you a percentage. When the youths do not work, then we are in trouble with the government. For the government to be stable, let us know that it is unless we discover our potential and importance as human beings, we shall remain slaves and follow NGOs and blame the government why it has not given us work,” the commissioner reavels.

He called for change in attitudes in order to live peacefully and think positively in deriving solutions to the challenges encountered, being it security and infrastructural development.

“Let us change to live positively. This world of today wants us to think from the age of eighteen we are not longer kids but we are already matured and part of the problems and we must be part of the solution don’t wait for somebody to solve your problems, you have to design a way to solveit.let us rise up as youths and come with solutions in our communities,” he advised.

On Tuesday Youth Association in Yei organized a three-day conference with the symposium aiming at ascertaining good polices for youth, participation in local government leadership, foster good working relationship, strengthening the capacities of Youth in peace building and Economic development in Yei River County.