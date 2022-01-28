Youth urged to embark on human resource development

By Lodu William Odiya

The Commissioner of Juba County has urged the youth to embark on developing themselves as human resources for the development of the nation.

Speaking during a ceremony organized by communities for welcoming the Commissioner in Rejaf Payam at Gumbo Sherikat under the theme peace in Rejaf Payam, the commissioner of Juba County, Charles Joseph Wani said that the youth should avoid involving themselves in criminal activities by doing other creative works for the development of human resources.

“people should not always be in problems, for how long will the end of the conflict, the land and the cattle we have are not human resources, if we continue killing each other it would be a great loss to our nation,”, he said.

Wani urged the community of Gumbo Sherikat to report any problem to the local authority of Rejaf Payam and Juba County in case there is failure from the Payam.

He cautioned people who claimed land in Gumbo Sherikat areas not to further escalate to other areas to avoid conflict over land issues.

“People involved in land issues should stay where they are until they are given documents, you should leave politics to the politicians, don’t involve yourselves there”, he said.

He further promised to the communities of Gumbo Sherikat that health center would be constructed to

In his part, the representative from Gumbo Sherikat communities, Chol Dau blamed the authorities for collecting taxes from Rejaf Payam without returning some percentage for the development of the Payam.

“since the establishment of Gumbo Sherikat there was no development that was carried out in the area, it is 15 years the Payam rate collectors are collecting money from the communities but they don’t return some money for the development of the Rejaf Payam”, he said.

Dau said that the land in Gumbo Sherikat should be surveyed and distributed to the individuals living within the Rejaf Payam adding that the communities of gumbo Sherikat are living in peace and not against anybody.

The chairperson representing Greater Bar El Gazal region the area, Mr. Kuol Chol Kuol however said that respect needed to prevail among Bari and other communities living in Rejaf Payam and parts of Juba County.

“We don’t have any issue regarding land, the issue is left to the government because we are here living under the government of South Sudan, we are not leaving under Payam”, he said.

He urged the communities who have complaints regarding land to follow the laws and the procedure from the government to ensure land issues are avoided.