Youth urged communities to manage resources properly

By James Atem Kuir

Young people in Jonglei state are calling on the communities to prioritize proper management tactics of financial resources in order to support local resilience and embrace accountability.

The statement was made during youth public disclosure on financial accountability, transparency and institutional reforms in Bor town.

Manyok Samuel, Field Coordinator at Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD) in Bor said the campaign was meant to orient communities on financial accountability.

“Our message to the people is that communities should take lead in proper management of their financial resources. So, it is through accountability that one is able to weigh his/her own progress,

“It is good to account for whatever you receive or give out at that particular time while keeping the record; it helps entities to plan and improve people’s livelihoods,” Samuel added.

The campaign was conducted by Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD) with a support of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) to aid financial minds to the locals.

Samuel added that transparency prioritization was essential towards building financial stable communities.

“This will reflect the accountability but when you use money without record, even if it has been used in a good manner, people will not believe, so through this, we emphasize proper financial management,” he concluded.

The event was attended by most of the people drawn across parts of Jonglei state. At least over 80 stakeholders across different institutions in Jonglei state were engaged as well.

These included local government officials, public, community leaders, church administrators, local authorities, associations, women and youth.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General for Jonglei state Cooperative Society, Philip Garang advised the people to embrace accountability in their respective institutions.

“For us to go forward and meet other countries standards, it is good to adhere to the proper financial compliance, People need to keep the financial records,” he urged.

However, the Chairperson of Jonglei state Civil Society Network, David Garang Goch said the government institutions should also be mindful about financial accountability and transparency.

“It is in through the accountability that the public understand the utilization of our resources but if such effort is not considered, the people would continue to suffer,” he said.