Youth told to obey laws

By Gaaniko Samson Jerry

South Sudanese youths living in Arua, Uganda have been told to abide bythe laws of the host country.

Thestatement was made by the security officersatAruaCentral Division cell following a fight betweentwo South Sudanese communities in Green Land Primary School last week.

Khamish Kennedy, the security officer said the fight was triggered by two South Sudanese youth who were drunk.

“After reaching the school, I ordered them to sit down but they were very hostile to everyone in the school, where they said even if they are taken to police they will still come back and burn the school,”Mr. Kennedy said.

Khamish called on the South Sudanese to stop being hostile and causing violence in the camp.

“You need to respect the laws of this country and concentrate on what brought you to Uganda not fighting which has forced millions of South Sudanese to flee their country,” he said.

He further urged the community to visit school administration when they are having problems not to take law in to their hands.

Mr.Khamishwarned the South Sudanese young boys to avoid misusing drugs which could harm their lives.

He said they earlier arrested opium smugglers who came from South Sudanese.

Khamish added that many of the South Sudanese youth have joined street boys in Uganda who do rob people at night at the street of Arua city.

He further encouraged the youth to go to school which is their primary mission of life instead of copying foreign cultures which could badly ruin them.