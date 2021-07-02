jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, July 2nd, 2021
Editorial

YOUTH SHOULD LEARN HOW TO ENGAGE IN BUSINESS

The Eritrean ambassador, Yohannes Teclemichael has come out with the truth that need to be closely taken into account. He told the citizens, particularly the youth who are the future leaders to learn and get tips from Eritreans business community who are in the country to avoid relying on government employments and to be able to create their own like his countrymen have done here. His community’s success here and in other countries depend on their commitments and love of doing any work regardless of what type it was. Indeed from water tanks, sewage drainage, hotels and restaurants and to investments in the country are controlled by “habesh”, Eritreans. In Juba like other parts of the country and far beyond, they work 24 hours and are able to build empires of their own wherever they are. Most important apart from the young ones who make their exist adventurous, the serious adults will settle in any part of the world and engage or get involved in working which help them maintain their families and backyards in their original country. The ambassador is telling the country that they should not be choosy and selective when it comes to investing or creating jobs for themselves. They have to commit into what they could do and do it better. Truly the world, more so the developed countries nowadays do not rely on white collar or office employments. The current generation are getting rich by just working at or at the back of their homes by creative ideas which help generates revenue for them. Time has come when the larger generation in the country must understand that government cannot employ them all and that they should start self-job creation with purpose of helping them and the economic growth in the country. There should be a change of past set-minds and adoption of new one.

