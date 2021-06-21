Youth sensitized on Identity Based Violence mitigation

By Bullen Bala Alexander

In a bid to mitigate conflict, the South Sudan Youth Peace and Development Organization (SSYPADO), a youth-led organization has embarked on training youth on Identity Based Violence (IBV) mitigation mechanisms in the Country.

The group said it was high time for the young people to be educated on dangers of Identity oriented violence and how it can be overcome among the communities.

“Our main purpose of conducting these workshops is that, we want to have early warning system of preventing the issues of genocide that might happen in the country,” said Augustino Deng Alier, the Executive Director for SSYPADO.

He was speaking during a three days’ workshop on Identity Based Violence (IBV) in Juba.

Though it has not amounted to genocide, Mr. Alier noted that Rwanda ethnic violence experiences were relatively similar to what’s happening across the country.

The workshop was conducted through financial support of Rights for Peace Organization based in United Kingdom (UK).

“We feel that, the conflicts in South Sudan can lead people to genocide, especially issues of hate speech, grouping against tribes including horrible kind of killings happening, could result in to massacre,” Mr. Alier stressed.

He said that countering Identity Based Violence was vital towards societal development.

The youth activist said the narrative would continue to cause conflicts if it was not given much consideration by the stakeholders in the country.

According to the Director, the organization was using different initiatives (conflict mitigation mechanisms) to counter the identity-based violence in the society.

Mr. Alier encouraged the youth to be creative, united and focused on moving forward agendas in order to achieve everlasting peace in the country.

Mariana Goetz, the Director at the Rights for Peace said opening up awareness on identity-based violence would change the negative mindsets of youth towards conflicts, citing that it will boost peaceful co-existence.

“Educating the common young person in peace values and critical thinking is crucial as they approach adulthood and prepare for the next stage of their lives,” she said.

She revealed that sparing spaces for dialogue, mindedness, perspective taking, tolerance, acceptance, respect, forgiveness, empathy, diversity and unity were co-values of peaceful co-existence.

Nakang Lillian Sebit, the participant who is also Co-founder of Caring Hearts Initiative for Community Development & Civic Engagement revealed that identity-based violence was one of the causes of conflicts in the societies.

“We were able to reflect the conflict related experiences we acquired from Rwanda way back when we were there. We visited reconciliation villages where victims and perpetrators of the 1994-95 Rwanda genocide took place,” she said.

Ms. Sebit revealed that while in Rwanda, they found out that through reconciliation, Rwanda was able to come up together and share the victory of peace.

“I feel like if we adopt such kind of reconciliation and forgiveness in our hearts, then we will make a better South Sudan.” She said.

According to Nakang, there was a need for youth to take leads in sensitization campaigns against conflicts.

“I believe that the youth are the majority in the country, if they go to the grass roots and create more awareness on IBV, they will be in position of understanding differences that we have in our communities and stay peaceful,” she added.

South Sudanese need to accept their differences and move on as one family to build peaceful co-existence, the youth added.

Identity-based violence is any act of violence motivated by the perpetrator’s conceptualization of their victim’s identity, such as one’s tribe, race, gender, sexuality, religion or political affiliation.