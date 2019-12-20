Youth protest abduction of students in Cairo

By: Martha David

Youth Union of Tonj in Juba has protested against the abduction and mistreatment of South Sudanese students in Egypt on Wednesday.

The youth were protesting to express their unhappiness towards the violations that happened to their brothers and sisters who are studying in Cairo.

They called on the government to take action because the government has been silent on the matter since it happened.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, Michael Majak who is one of the protestors said there was need to immediately release the abducted students.

He added that they have been waiting for the government to respond to the issue but that has not been happening several times and the government did not take any action.

“Such thing has been happening and we are not hearing the voice of the government,” Majak said.

He added that according to the information they got that one student was kidnaped and another one was harmed with Panga on the second day after being kidnaped.

Majak said that the petition they wrote was to make sure that the students released.

“We wrote a petition to release that person and if they don’t release we are going to revenge,” he added.

He called on the Government to address those issues to avoid it happening again.

It has been reported that a number of violations against South Sudanese citizens in Egypt including killing, bullying and Organs Stealing have been going on which was the worst and most of the victims were students and graduates. The result always is dead bodies of the victims being dumped by the River or the road side.