Youth organized nonviolent gender sporting

By Mabor Riak Magok

Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) supported by Norwegian people’s Aid (NPA) organized a cultural nonviolent sporting event, focusing campaign on gender equality in Lakes State on Wednesday.

The campaign targets 9000 youth which include 5000 males and 4000 females.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Chairperson of Beek cultural group Abraham AkotWek said Beek cultural group, is a children’s entertainment group and their roles in cultural events is to entertain the public.

“These are children and they have been involved in child right to participate in cultural dance and the aim is peace in our community and that is why we bring the children in cultural events,” said Mr.Wek.

Abraham AkotWek said the cultural activities performed by the children will foster peace in the country.

“Today cultural dance festival in Rumbek Freedom Square is to showcase to the rest of the people who have attended the festival that people are coming together for peace and all boys and girls are participating together in the dance peacefully,” he said.

Peter MaturMangol, a volleyball referee for the match between Agergum and Akon Buoi volleyball teams said that the match ended in favor of Akon Buoi by two goals to one against Agergum team.

Peter MaturMangol said the game was a friendly game between the two girls, volleyball teams in Rumbek.

“The game was interesting, people enjoyed it and it is very colorful for girls in Rumbek Freedom Square where Akon Buoi won against Agergum by 2:1. It also endedpeacefully and successfully,” Mr. Mangol said.

However, the Executive Director of Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) Abbas MayekMayen said the two events taking place in the State capital create peaceful cohesion among youth.

Mr.Mayek said the program isto eliminate gender inequality and discrimination using cultural festivals and sports for peace.

The event was attended by community leaders, women, Youth groups and Beek children cultural entertainment group.