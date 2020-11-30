Youth Organizations support communities at grassroots

By Okan Thomas Onyango

The Award winning youth-led organization for year 2020 said their organization will continues reaching out to communities at the grassroots especially those affected by the COVID-19.

Last week, the Head of Swiss Cooperation in the country and five partners of the Organization, made a two days visit to supervise the food security on livelihood projects in the county of Magwi and Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state and see whether there are tangible results with the financing coming from the Swiss tax payers.

The five partners of the Youth Organizations are; Youth Empowerment Organization, World Vision, SAADO, Farm Stew and SPEDP all sponsored by the Swiss Cooperation Office.

The Head of Swiss Cooperation Office and Consular Agency in the country, Ambassador Johan Gely said that he is very impressed by the quality and potential of the beneficiaries in Magwi County and Pageri as they work tirelessly to make sure that they are benefiting from the products provided to them.

“We are very happy to see that there are some interesting developments where we have seen the beneficiaries can find a way for creating their incomes through some products which were distributed to them like soya beans in which they are able to get other products like milk and eggs out of it. And this can also enrich them with nutrition,” Gely said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Mwaka, the Executive Director for Youth Empowerment Organization, one of the five partners supported by the Swiss Cooperation said that they had reached out to some communities in the Eastern Equatoria State on the issues of COVID-19.

Mwaka said that as part of the organization, they managed to distribute sanitary pads to the vulnerable girls in and out of schools, hand sanitizers and soaps to elderly people and washing buckets to fight the virus.

“The main challenges we are facing are the roads connections, inadequate funding, insecurity in some areas making us not to reach other parts of the communities,” Mwaka said.

Mwaka added that they are now looking forward to tackling the outcome of the effects of COVID-19 to the youths especially to the drop outs pupils and students and how they could help them not to miss out of schools completely by creating a vocational training centers.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there are a lot of unwanted pregnancies cases, high drop outs among the students and the economic hardship among them. And we are looking forward to see how we can overcome these challenges and create a conducive environment for them by making a vocational training centers so that they will not miss out of their schools completely,” he added.

David Achieng Tokwaro, the Executive Director of Magwi County appreciated the implementing partners with their donors and encouraged them to continue supporting people in the grassroots.

“we are really glad as the government and the citizens of the country for being so supportive and helping in this hard moments of the pandemic and we will also appreciate if you continuing assisting in terms of creating market shelters for the women to sell their products road renovation and create awareness allover about the spread of CIVID -19.