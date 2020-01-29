YOUTH MUST WALK-TALK PEACE ONLY

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I always have a soft heart for the youth because they are the formidable foundation for the future of a nation. Therefore anything that can propel them to have a good beginning is what touches the country. I was and still is impressed when the United Nations Youth Ambassador to South Sudan, Jayathma Wickramanayake told her compatriots that her mission in the country was to see and ensure that youth become peace actors in all situations. That they should not be used against one another and against their own motherland. Indeed someone with an inclined mission and vision cannot understand the strength and the impact of this message. True some youth have been misused against one another ending in more fatalities for no apparent reasons. True time has come that all must come to terms and understands why it is important to live one life together by preaching and spreading peace message irrespective of their statuses in life. It is not the first time that this message is being addressed to the youth of this country and the world. It has been in the lips of those who cherish peaceful co-existence and who are advocating for peace across the global. If only some of our leaders and politicians were supporting the cause of educating and encouraging the youth to adhere to the chronology of peaceful coexistence, the whole world would be a better place to live in and we the Yabas of this world would retire peacefully in our back-yards. We have lived our lives and we must accept that time comes and time goes. It would not be possible to agree that when that time comes someone else must take our place and that person is non-other than our young ones who are coming up today. We need to mold them and bring them up in a better environment where there is love and unity of purpose. They should not be exposed to hatred and hostilities against one another. Their world must remain intact full of hopes and a brighter tomorrow. Why must we talk, walk and preach peace amongst human nature? Because it is really the foundation of success and progress. Nothing comes out of hostility that can be counted for any good. It is always a disaster which leaves behind painful memories in a family and a nation. It has been seen and proved to be true. This is why all the time we should preach peace for the good of one another and ensure the society around you live in permanent peace. Since this has been the road so far, it should not be deviated to other people’s interests. The road must remain one towards peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues and the youth brought forward to own and belong to the country. They should be made to understand their roles at an earlier stage so that they could be able to manage their and the country’s future affairs positively. This is the road and legacy to be adopted by the youth. It is a long journey but can be achieved with commitments and purposes.