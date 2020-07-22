Youth must confront tribalism despite the pandemic

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

The youth are being advised to fight off tribalism and embrace patriotism among them as a way of boosting peaceful coexistence in the civil population across the country.

This was echoed during “HIB JERAN” campaign literally translated “Let’s love our neighbors or love your neighbor” for the sake of peace conducted amid the coronavirus situation.

The door to door campaign was conducted at Mangateen Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and its extended areas of Hai Referendum, Munuki, Mia-Saba and Gudele areas of Luri payam within Juba County to confront tribalism in the cultural settings of the South Sudanese.

Peter Gatkuoth, a resident of Mangateen said the population at the site has been staying on the cultural settlings as social interaction among the people was hardly enjoyed.

“Yes, the population here could be one tribe or two tribes but they hardly coexist with other people since they only understand their cultural settings” he said.

Gatkuoth affirmed that the locals have resorted to supporting tribes in the past even it can be seen during football games.

The event was organized by Active Citizen South Sudan through financial support from the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) with an aim of building peaceful communities.

Angelina Stephen Ban, the Project Officer at Active Citizen South Sudan said the civil group was engulfed by the fact that most of the locals do not socialize among themselves as they had ended up doing things on tribal basis.

She stressed that the current driving force was to promote a culture of love and togetherness so as to uphold social interaction among the countrymen and women without underrating others.

“The moment we eliminate that tribalism among the people, we will see how we can get along better with others and how we can have great things especially development in the country,” Ms. Ban narrated.

According to the advocate, if the tribalism was gotten rid of, the country will enjoy ever lasting peace, unity and love.

She advised the natives to love one another and promote harmony among the communities.

“My message to all the citizens in this country is that we must not live base on tribes, if we keep on underestimating ourselves base on tribes then I am sure it will never help us,” Ms. Ban echoed.

She added that the organization took the initiative despite covid-19, since it was logical to educate the citizens on negativity of tribalism as seen in the current happening.

In the campaign, youth group moved from door to door in Mangateen with an aim of educating citizens on the negativity of tribalism.

The activity was executed in different languages to bring vast people together and support the awareness.

Monica Amuna, another resident of Mangateen said they have benefited from the campaign conducted by the youth organization.

“We are getting some positive feedback within the community, now people can socialize with each other, young people have now resorted to working together as South Sudanese but not as tribes,’’ she explained.

The total number reached was roughly 15,000 locals in the areas of Gudele, Munuki, Mia-Saba, Hai Referendum and Mangateen.