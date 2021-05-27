jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 27th, 2021
Opinion

Youth leadership starts now

By Akol Arop Akol

Youth cannot wait expecting unknown future ahead. The time to acquire knowledge, work for a living and learning leadership skills is now. We all as South Sudanese youth must understand what young age means, this is the age where you can make mistakes, be broke, try and fail and suffer but without giving upin life. But once you leave it and go into adulthood, there would be many expectations on you. Our people are crying our because of poverty, children want to go to school and learn but there are no enough schools and education is expensive for them. Civilians are facing insecurity, fear and violence and they need people (youth) to speak on their behalfsuch that the concerned authorities can address their challenges. This reminds the youth to understand their roles as young leaders and give their contributions as citizens of this country.

Through the young people, the country can progressively develop and life will be better. Every young person has a voice to share ideas that contribute to country development with lasting peace.  Though from different backgrounds and professions, being a youth is a chance to interact with different people, make friendship and work as a team for the benefit of the civil population, not for an interest of one group or community.

When talk about nationdevelopment, Peace building and unity, there is no any other man or woman that can do rather than the youth themselves. The youth need to be reminded of their rights and duties that they have towards the country.  They can contribute in many ways, by showing good civil leadership, promoting peace, raising awareness, using their talents for education and inspiration, creating self-employed Jobs to fight poverty, and taking care of their environment.

Why should they be told that they are leaders of tomorrow? Leadership starts today, from home; a good citizen should first manage and lead his own family, solve their problems and provide their needs.  After charity begun from home, those youth would be exemplary to the outside people. 

Youth should have good heart of citizenship and patriotismand acts like a leader who cares for fellow people and the country. He does the little things in personal capacity to serve others.  He or she helps the needy, the vulnerable people who have no shelter, food or shelter can be helped by volunteering patriotic citizens.

In order to help the government do something the youths have to create jobs for themselves.

I am arguing our young people not to relax, they have to wake up from their laziness and work for themselves, they must not be complaining while idle, if there is something we see wrong, it is us to correct it to the way we want. There are many youths without jobs and Government cannot employ them all, thereforethey can play a part of creating jobs to reduce the rate of unemployment.

