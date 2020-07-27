jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 27th, 2020
HomeNewsYouth in Rumbek pledges to fight corruption
News

Youth in Rumbek pledges to fight corruption

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSS) with support from Norwegian People Aids (NPA) has launched a forum to address corruption and public financial accountability in Lakes State.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Abbass Mayek Mayen the Executive Director of Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) said the forum would raise awareness in public institutions in Lakes State.

“Our targets are government officials in public institutions and civil society organizations operating in Lakes State,” he said.

Mayek said RYSA would continue create awareness against corruption in public institutions through Radio talks.

“We want youth to fight against corruption and adapt a good systems of public accountability and transparency in every government institutions,” he stressed.

“Youth are the agents of change in any nation in the world that is why they become our targets and we know that soon in the future they would be the ones who can replace current system in the country,” Mayek said.

He urged both youth and government officials in Lakes State working in public institutions to learn how to apply a good systems of public financial accountability and transparency.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

South Sudan to hold oil expo this week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Staff Writer South Sudan is set to hold its annual oil expo this week via a video conference. The expo is set to bring together regional actors on the oil sector as the country is set to capitalize on renewed peace, as the year 2020 was pegged  a year of stability and economic growth, underpinned by the country’s oil and gas sector.  The Petroleum Ministry said the oil production has reduced by about 20,000 per day due to the coronavirus. The country is participating in oil production cuts from...
error: Content is protected !!