Youth in Rumbek pledges to fight corruption

By Mabor Riak Magok

Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSS) with support from Norwegian People Aids (NPA) has launched a forum to address corruption and public financial accountability in Lakes State.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Abbass Mayek Mayen the Executive Director of Rumbek Youth Sports Association (RYSA) said the forum would raise awareness in public institutions in Lakes State.

“Our targets are government officials in public institutions and civil society organizations operating in Lakes State,” he said.

Mayek said RYSA would continue create awareness against corruption in public institutions through Radio talks.

“We want youth to fight against corruption and adapt a good systems of public accountability and transparency in every government institutions,” he stressed.

“Youth are the agents of change in any nation in the world that is why they become our targets and we know that soon in the future they would be the ones who can replace current system in the country,” Mayek said.

He urged both youth and government officials in Lakes State working in public institutions to learn how to apply a good systems of public financial accountability and transparency.