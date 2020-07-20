jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, July 20th, 2020
News

Youth for Peace cleaning campaign in Juba

By Kidega Livingstone

South Sudan Youth for Peace-a youth led organization- has begun a cleaning exercise to keep all the streets within Juba City jurisdiction clean.

The cleaning that started with removing all the garbage from Seventh Day Roundabout-Gudele road would continue every Saturday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Chairperson of South Sudan Youth for Peace, William Moga Charles said that they have decided to clean Juba because peace moves together with health of the people.

“There is big gap in the level of the Juba City Council in the area of keeping Juba clean. We the youth in Juba had been seeing that all the streets are full of garbage.  We thought that we should at least do something for our people as service delivery,” Moga said during the cleaning campaign in Gudele on Saturday.

“Health is paramount so we are doing this to reduce the rate of sickness among the citizens,” he added.

He  noted that South Sudan Youth for Peace would extend some of  its programs including the cleaning campaigns to the States level, and the target is to deliver services to all South Sudanese as peace prevail in some parts of the country.

“This is the beginning of our activities, the rest will follow soon so that people will be in position to know the important of pace and our activities will benefit all the people of this country,”Moga said.

In his Part, Munuki Block Council Public Health Officer, Ronald Jemal welcomed the initiatives by the South Sudan Youth for Peace. He said cleaning campaign came at the right time of raining season where Juba become dirty, and it would help the city council.

“We are going to work closely with the members of the Organizations so that Juba city streets becomes clean. This is a good thing we also need other people to come in so that we keep this city together clean,” said Ronald.

Many programs and campaigns for cleaning exercise has been launched in order to keep Juba clean, however Juba City still remain dirty.

