Youth enterprise bill handed to Ministry

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The committee of South Sudan National Youth Union and Youth Coalition yesterday handed over the enterprise development fund bill to the Ministry of Youth and who would table the same to the council of minister for approval after going through.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Minister Albino Bo lDhieu said that if the youth of South Sudan were in micro finance fund immediately they would be able to bring goods to sell at low prices.

“Yes you have seen prices of commodities in the market are still high, it’s because majority of our traders are foreigners. They are not concerned about the citizen of this country. if we have our own sons and daughters who will have their own wholesales, I do believe that they will be able to sell goods at low prices,”

He added that government could not assist a large number of the youth because one of the reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicated that only one percent of youth had access to account in the bank which meaning the majoritycould not access the bank account.

He revealed that his Ministry hadregistered some people who had graduated from various universities but were still without jobs.

“If we go to farm in the whole of the ten States and three Administrative Areas through youth fund, we can bring trucksand give them to the youth for agriculture,”Dhieu said.

At the same time, the Undersecretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, KuacWekWol said that youth enterprise development fund 2021 mandate them to draft the policy of national constitution of 2011 under “article 53 B,”

At the same time, South Sudan National Youth Union Chairperson GolaBoyoiGola appreciates the Minister for his support towards the youth.

“We are here to handover youth enterprise development bill to the Ministrybecause it is the umbrella organ for the youth organization. We have three bills and now we are working on theother two,”Gola said.

South Sudan’s Youth Enterprise and Development Fund stipulated in the Revitalized Peace Agreement, will provide an avenue for a conflict resolution across the country. Youth development fund will boost local productions in the country.