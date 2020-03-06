Youth engaged on their rights in Unity State

By Peter Gatkuoth

About six hundred youths residing inside Protection of Civilians Site (PoC) in Unity State have been trained to know their rights.

The four days’ training focused on educating the youth on basic human rights. The rights discussed includeed the right to education, right to life, right to liberty, right to protection among other rights as enshrined in the constitution of South Sudan.

The outreach sessions were drawn from the bill of rights in the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan.

Peter Gatkuoth Makuon, the Project Coordinator for Action for Conflict Resolution (ACR) told Juba Monitor that they engaged young people into knowing their fundamentals and equality of rights.

“We aim at building civic competence, democratic culture as a way to satisfy the needs for social integration in the best interest of individual youth members, civil society and the rule of law in the state,” Gatkuoth said.

He added that the main goals of the civic education was to form qualities on the basis of new knowledge, set skills and values that can help individuals to solve the past and the emerging problems, adapt to changing socio-economic and political conditions, represent and protect their rights and interests, respecting the interests and the rights of others in schools and in the community.

“We believe this should impart to young generation the culture of human right education, teaching the culture of peace, education of tolerance and the development of intersectional social cohesion among the citizens,” he stressed.

Jima Bol, Naath Primary School Pupil at PoC said she wants her fellow youth to know their rights and respect other people’s rights.

“In this manner we shall live peacefully,” she said.

Another student from Bentiu Complex Secondary school, Margaret Nyakama Yuach said they have learnt about knowing their rights, such as right to education, right to life, right to found a family, right to security, right to religion and so many rights.

“I have my right, thanks to ACR to bring this topic today. It should be a lot better if ACR can reach out for more sessions all over Unity State,” Nyakama said.

Action for Conflict Resolution (ACR) is a national organization in South Sudan that focuses on conducting civic education.

The activities were carried out through the support of our partner Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).