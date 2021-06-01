jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021
HomeOpinionYouth empowerment is a priority
Opinion

Youth empowerment is a priority

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Akol Arop Akol

Rescue the youths of South Sudan from alcohols, drugs, mob-justice, communal conflicts and robbery which they are engaging in nowadays. The people we hear day and night laying road-ambushes, going for cattle raiding, revenge attacks, high way grabbing, raping and killing humanitarian workers are the young people. Who or what forces them to do these immoralities? These evil acts are encouraged by lack of education, job opportunities and empowerment.

With these mentioned activities, we as parents and government can understand what young people are going through, what forces them to resort to crimes and what we should do to empower and stop them from doing such crimes. Youth empowerment is a process where young people are encouraged to take charge of their lives, know their talents, abilities, skills and make them set goals for their bright future. One way of empowering youths is by providing them with information and resources necessary for analyzing issues that affect their lives and environments as well as communities and country at large. This will help them become strong strategies analysts, thinkers and problem solvers. It makes them actas change agents in their communities.

The youthsneedto be encouraged to use their passions for their good. The parents, communities and government should play a role of guiding youth to use what their passions and creativity to share positive messages or bring attention to issues they care about which will allow them to find purpose within their passion and use the power of their joy to share important messages.

Empowering youth to understand that their voice makes a huge difference in their communities and that all ideas are worth exploring will only give them more motivation and fuel to continue strengthening their own power for change, the change would not deliver them only but will set many people free from inequalities.

Empowering youth to help them understand that all visions and ideas take time to make sure they are realistic and well thought through.

A lot to youths tried to stand on their own, working hard to feed themselves, pay school fees and even take care of their families, but there comes a time when they may fail because of lacking back up. Empowerment is needed here because it makes them know that failing is not a bad thing to happen, failing is not the end of the World, it is just the beginning of hard times, it means another unsuccessful step as they climb the ladder of their journeys.It’s actually significant to find out what went wrong, what they didn’t do smartly or in a negligible manner so they can improve and make it better the next time they try. Often the way to success is through failure.

Our country to develop needs a big contribution from the youths. We should therefore prioritize the need to support youths in developing their talents, equipping them with vocational-entrepreneurial skills, funding and implementing their projectsthat create awareness, educate community, promote peace and provide employment opportunities.

The writer is advocating for Peace and Youths Empowerment. He is reached on +211924652692 or Via Email: akolarop211@gmail.com Facebook pages “Hunting for Change” or “Akol Arop Jr.” Thanks for reading.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TRUTH Vs. JUSTICE, THE TRUTH & RECONCILIATION COMMISSION [PART 3]

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Poiya Isaac Lagu, (LLM). Our elders say “first thing first”. The Truth, and Reconciliation Commission is supposed to be established in three months after formation of the RTGoNUand commences its activities not later than a month, thereafter in accordance to Article 5.2.1.2 of the . Although the parties signed for it, to me; it seems not all accepted it.Yet they are bound by what they signed, they can’t deny unless the contrary is proved. Up to now we are still waiting, they say in local Arabic of Juba…beraberaa’ninabe’wosulu...Literally; in English...
Editorial

Breaking the Glass Ceiling

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com The glass ceiling is a metaphor for the invisible barrier that prevents women from rising to senior positions. It is not easy to be a woman in a world run by men. To be in a top position whether you are the CEO of a company, a politician, a minister, deputy minister, office clerk, or working in a regular job while at the same time juggling being a mother, a wife, a sister, or a life partner and being a colleague is not a simple...
Editorial

SAY BIG NO TO EXTERNAL INFLUENCE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I did say before in this column that Africa must stand for their fellow Africa firmly and honestly. There is no way the whites will ever support what is black to be good to them. Sometimes l wonder if the UN and its many arms and organs were only created to deal with only the black-man. The UN Security Council sat and deliberated on the issue of this country. It is not the first time but all the results almost remain the same....
Opinion

One thing is unclear; the fight against corruption

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu Pandemics come and go after exertion of collective efforts to eradicate them but corruption pandemic continues to remain unattended to. Corruption has a worldwide distribution; therefore, it is pandemic. Corruption is the disease of instinct, and it is the instinct that drives a creature towards a certain action. Epidemiologically, the prevalence of corruption is high in Africa due to poor relation with public funds. In the whole Africa, it is most prominent in South Sudan. When you meet your typical South Sudanese withdrawing money for weekend...
error: Content is protected !!