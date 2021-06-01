Youth empowerment is a priority

By Akol Arop Akol

Rescue the youths of South Sudan from alcohols, drugs, mob-justice, communal conflicts and robbery which they are engaging in nowadays. The people we hear day and night laying road-ambushes, going for cattle raiding, revenge attacks, high way grabbing, raping and killing humanitarian workers are the young people. Who or what forces them to do these immoralities? These evil acts are encouraged by lack of education, job opportunities and empowerment.

With these mentioned activities, we as parents and government can understand what young people are going through, what forces them to resort to crimes and what we should do to empower and stop them from doing such crimes. Youth empowerment is a process where young people are encouraged to take charge of their lives, know their talents, abilities, skills and make them set goals for their bright future. One way of empowering youths is by providing them with information and resources necessary for analyzing issues that affect their lives and environments as well as communities and country at large. This will help them become strong strategies analysts, thinkers and problem solvers. It makes them actas change agents in their communities.

The youthsneedto be encouraged to use their passions for their good. The parents, communities and government should play a role of guiding youth to use what their passions and creativity to share positive messages or bring attention to issues they care about which will allow them to find purpose within their passion and use the power of their joy to share important messages.

Empowering youth to understand that their voice makes a huge difference in their communities and that all ideas are worth exploring will only give them more motivation and fuel to continue strengthening their own power for change, the change would not deliver them only but will set many people free from inequalities.

Empowering youth to help them understand that all visions and ideas take time to make sure they are realistic and well thought through.

A lot to youths tried to stand on their own, working hard to feed themselves, pay school fees and even take care of their families, but there comes a time when they may fail because of lacking back up. Empowerment is needed here because it makes them know that failing is not a bad thing to happen, failing is not the end of the World, it is just the beginning of hard times, it means another unsuccessful step as they climb the ladder of their journeys.It’s actually significant to find out what went wrong, what they didn’t do smartly or in a negligible manner so they can improve and make it better the next time they try. Often the way to success is through failure.

Our country to develop needs a big contribution from the youths. We should therefore prioritize the need to support youths in developing their talents, equipping them with vocational-entrepreneurial skills, funding and implementing their projectsthat create awareness, educate community, promote peace and provide employment opportunities.

