Youth employment is important

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday it was published in the newspaper that sixty percent of work in oil Companies should be given to youth over foreigners. It was an encouraging information that need to be implemented by the authorities. Sometimes back, South Sudanese were complaining that most of the works were taken by foreigners, they were given laborious work.

What would happen to the technical work which they don’t have skills, I know some works need people who have knowledge and experiences to do. Without knowledge they cannot do it well. It has become a challenge to those who claim positions and cannot perform well. They need training to qualify them become professional. Many South Sudanese studied Petroleum Engineer, jobs should be given to them.

Last Saturday, University of Juba graduated more than 1,700 students in different colleges. One of them could be the college of petroleum Engineer or in other Universities. For the country to support youth, is to give them employment so that they remain busy. Not thinking of what to do like criminal work or they are confused with wrong politicians in the country.

According to the last statistic of South Sudan, majority of the population was youth. That was an advantage to the government to have people who are full of energy for work. For government to reduce criminal activities, it should keep youth busy with work. Ministerial and MPS positions ought to be given to those who are capable.

They are the future of this country and tomorrow leaders. It is not only work in the oil field, any work they can do in any field. Ministry of Agriculture are supposed to benefit from youth even those who are not educated, they can do agricultural work in the farms.

Instead of them living in the streets and do criminal work to their own people in the country, it looks like government has less attention to them. However, majority of youth are on the streets of Juba and other states. Collectively, let us see how to reduce the numbers of youth on the streets and from doing criminal activities.

Many God bless us all.