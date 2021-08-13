Youth coalition on cleanliness awareness in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Youth coalition together with UNMISS Peacekeeperslaunchedcleanliness campaign in Yei to mark the International Youth Day, 2021.

The campaign also included the planting of fruit bearing trees within the hospital premises.

The campaign brought together Youths from all the Payams of Yei-river County, UNMISS peace keepers in Yei and the SSPDF forces under the theme, “Building durable peace through agriculture.”

Speaking to Juba monitor yesterday, SemeYata, one of the Youth said that the cleanliness campaign aimed at sanitation and hygiene promotion in the hospital.

“I believe that the activities carried out by the Youths demonstrate voluntarism, solidarity within the hospital and promotion of peace and unity in the area. Wedemonstratedcleanlinessin all the wards, offices and compound,”said Yata.

He added that the day had been a colourful day and patients and the hospital administration were happy that youths came voluntarily to conduct activities freely. The activities demonstrated the spirit of voluntarism and solidarity and signs of peace among young people.

“We call upon all stakeholders to join hands in keeping our environment clean,”he said.

NeimiahModi,one of the Youth said he believed that the cleanliness campaign and tree planting would inspire and motivate young people to do voluntary services in their communities.

“I call upon all young people to work together in promoting love, peace and unity in the County and South Sudan at large,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Eva Joan noted that it was important for young people to get involved in voluntary activities in their communities to promote health and hygiene.

“I think it is very important for youths to be carrying out voluntary activities in our societies. If we can continue with the spirit of voluntarism, it can promote health and hygiene in our communities. I urge the rest of young people to join hands in such activities,”Joan said.

Mambo Stephen urged those who participated in the campaign to be agents of transformation in their communities through encouraging sanitation and hygiene and planting of trees to keep the town green.