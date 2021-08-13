jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 13th, 2021
HomeNewsYouth coalition on cleanliness awareness in Yei
News

Youth coalition on cleanliness awareness in Yei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Youth coalition together with UNMISS Peacekeeperslaunchedcleanliness campaign in Yei to mark the International Youth Day, 2021.

The campaign also included the planting of fruit bearing trees within the hospital premises.

The campaign brought together Youths from all the Payams of Yei-river County, UNMISS peace keepers in Yei and the SSPDF forces under the theme, “Building durable peace through agriculture.”

Speaking to Juba monitor yesterday, SemeYata, one of the Youth said that the cleanliness campaign aimed at sanitation and hygiene promotion in the hospital.

“I believe that the activities carried out by the Youths demonstrate voluntarism, solidarity within the hospital and promotion of peace and unity in the area. Wedemonstratedcleanlinessin all the wards, offices and compound,”said Yata.

He added that the day had been a colourful day and patients and the hospital administration were happy that youths came voluntarily to conduct activities freely. The activities demonstrated the spirit of voluntarism and solidarity and signs of peace among young people.

“We call upon all stakeholders to join hands in keeping our environment clean,”he said.

NeimiahModi,one of the Youth said he believed that the cleanliness campaign and tree planting would inspire and motivate young people to do voluntary services in their communities.

“I call upon all young people to work together in promoting love, peace and unity in the County and South Sudan at large,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, Eva Joan noted that it was important for young people to get involved in voluntary activities in their communities to promote health and hygiene.

“I think it is very important for youths to be carrying out voluntary activities in our societies. If we can continue with the spirit of voluntarism, it can promote health and hygiene in our communities. I urge the rest of young people to join hands in such activities,”Joan said.

Mambo Stephen urged those who participated in the campaign to be agents of transformation in their communities through encouraging sanitation and hygiene and planting of trees to keep the town green.

You Might Also Like

News

MIX-UP

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Yesterday in our Editorial column there was a mix up which wrongly referred to Dr. Riek Marcher as the second Vice President while in actual fact we had meant to refer to him as the country’s second in command. We brought this to the attention of the FVP’s secretariat and we agreed to inform the public of the error which was unintentional....
News

Boat catches fire at Juba port

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander Tones of commodities were burnt as huge fire flared-up at river port,East of Juba International Airport yesterday. The boat that carried mixed goods including fuel caught fire at 11:00 in the morning in a place called HaiGabatin Juba. Captain Abdulla Michael at the department of fire brigade Central Equatoria State said the incident happened while some people were trying to fill some empty drums with fuel. “According to the information we gathered, there was empty drum that some people were trying to fill so that it...
error: Content is protected !!