Youth Coalition advised public to shun violence

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Youth, Peace and Security Coalition South Sudan (YPSC-SS) is calling on the people in the country to cease from violence action.

The Coalition said it had noted with concern the document issued by the (PCCA) to mobilize South Sudanese to cause a political change through national popular uprising.

In their press conference in Juba Mr. Augustino Deng Alier, the Chairperson of the YOSCSS said seeking for inclusive dialogue would be the only solution if country continues to maintain relative peace.

“YOSC-SS believes in nonviolent action that is grounded in a respect for universal human rights with an overarching goal to build more just and inclusive south Sudanese societies,”he said.

The group further added that it recognized the important, constructive and inclusive contributions of every citizen in the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

As a national peace and security champion, the group reiteratedits commitment to promote peace through diplomacy and mediation as means for resolving conflicts between oppressed and oppressors.

“Advocacy and campaigns for social justice, fair economic systems, democracy principles, understanding, respect and tolerance between people and the state.”

According to Mr. Alier the YPSC-SSbelieve in nonviolence methods and humanitarian approaches as part of peaceful solutions to humanity’s ills.

He said facilitating dialogue as oppose to cultural and media violence through participation in boycotts, local, state, national and regional campaigns.

He said the declaration by PCCA had triggered the immediate arrest of Governor Kuel Aguer, one of the fourth signatories to the group.

Alier further stated that ever since other signatories had been on the run and living in hiding for the fear of arrest and security threats.

He said this was a clear indication that the South Sudan’ political change could not just be achieved through popular uprising or by violent.

“In our view, rather these actions are potential triggers for violent conflict which may risk and undermine the little progress made since 2018, and will erase relative peace which the South Sudanese are enjoying now,” Mr. Alier cited.

He said claiming for meaningful and genuine inclusive political dialogue was essential for the realization of peace, stability and development.

However, he said the group was aware of universal rights and freedom of speech, expression and association as enshrined In Article 24 and 25 of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan (TCSS 2011) as amended.

“We are calling upon the government of national unity to consider an inclusive dialogue with concern citizens at all levels, as well as to reconstitute a mechanism to prevent and resolve violent conflict and counter violent extremism in the country.”

The group further called on R-TGoNU to consider release of those who have been arrested in the cause of seeking for political change and provide peaceful dialogue mechanism to understand the need of citizens and give a constructive response accordingly.

They also called government to guarantee civic space for youth, women and all South Sudanese to play a key role in the political, economic and social life as an enabler for development and sustainable peace in our country.

“We urge the parties to the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) to reaffirm their commitment to the full implementation of the agreement in letter and spirit.”