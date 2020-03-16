Youth call for inclusion in the new gov’t

By Morris Dogga

Over 30 Youth leaders and representatives from the six counties of Central Equatoria State are calling for inclusion and full participation in the forthcoming Central Equatoria State government.

The call came after a two day dialogue of young women and men leaders on youth representation and participation in decision making processes at all levels of the government of Central Equatoria State.

The youth particularly called for 30% representation in Executive and Legislative portfolios. They recommended that young people be appointed in Judiciary of South Sudan to administer justice.

The dialogue which was organized under the campaign theme #GiveYouthAchanceInGovernance was organized by the Organization for Nonviolence and Development (ONAD) in collaboration with Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) South Sudan. The dialogue ended on the 14th March 2020 in Juba.

The delegates emphasized on unity, forgiveness and reconciliation among Central Equatoria State youth to consolidate peace and safe return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their original areas of residence.

Speaking to the Youth delegates, Mr. Alhaj Yousif the Director General of the Ministry of Youth, Culture, Sports and Information in the defunct Jubek State urged the youth to unite and maintain the spirit of dialogue to achieve their aspirations.

He appreciated ONAD and NPA for supporting youth rights and development program.

On his part, the youth leader Rufusa Juka in the defunct Jubek State thanked all the delegates from the six counties for the fruitful deliberations and urged youth to network.

Moses John the Executive Director of ONAD emphasized that the youth dialogue was not an end by itself but rather a means to an end.

He said the two days of have created a conducive space for constructive dialogue and interaction within the youth leaders and their government officials in the Ministry of Youth.

He said, ONAD was willing to support youth dialogue with their local government and legislative officials to promote youth rights and development agenda.