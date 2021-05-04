Youth benefit from digital skills training

By John Agok

Twenty young people have benefited from digital skills training organized by “Koneta” institution last week.

The three-day training on digital skills was geared towards three themes: Digital storytelling communication, social media management and digital marketing.

Speaking during the award of certificates Mr. Philip Dimon, the Public Affairs officer at US Embassy encouraged the participants to be agents of change in the society after gaining the skills.

“I am optimistic that, you will be change agents after acquiring such skills in digital training,” he said.

Mr. Dimon urged the youth to benefit from the US grant that enhance skills development in South Sudan and this opportunity is not limited to individuals.

“US Embassy will continue to give this opportunity to all interested individuals to benefit from this US grant”, he underscored.

Denaya Denis, the Ex. Director ofKoneta called on youth in various institutions through their capacity to acquire skills whenever there is an opportunity.

“I want all youth from various institutions and with their capacity to join such opportunity for Koneta to meet its obligation and mission. We are engaging youth at all levels to come and grab the opportunity”, he added.

He revealed that technology is a challenge in the generations to come and youth need to be prepared for these challenges.

“In this dotcom generation, we need to equip ourselves with such skills to be able to combat the foreseeing obstacles in the world of digital space,” he added.

Joseph Loful, a participant, applauded the effort exerted by Konetatogether with US Embassy for coordinating theprogram which is very useful to all young people.

“We appreciateKoneta and US Embassy for offering this opportunity to us. Some of us journalists who attended this program have benefited a lot,” he said.

This is the second time the Konetain its consortium with partners awarded certificates in digital skills training in a bid to bridge the digital space by ensuring digital rights in the country.