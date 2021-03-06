Youth attend civic education

By Mabor Riak Magok

A group of youth have been engaged on civic education training in Rumbek Lakes State on Thursday.

The seven days training program supported by Norwegian People Aid (NPA) brought together students from various secondary schools in Rumbek.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Executive Director of Rumbek youth Sports Association, Abbas Mayek Mayen said the aim of training was about civic education, security and safety of the people living in Lakes State.

He said the Civic education awareness and training was targeting females and males’ students from 5 Schools that are in Rumbek Town.

Mary Akoi Malei, a science student at Rumbek Secondary School said the civic education training had made them to learn about many things related to past and current events in the community.

Mrs. Akoi said the workshop has helped her to know both negative and positive things in the community.

She said youth should unite and stop discrimination and violence against each other in the society.

“Without Peace, there is no development, no good health care system, better education, and security,” he said.

He said everyone should preached peace and reconciliation in the community.