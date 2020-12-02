jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020
Youth asked to be agents of change in communities

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Director for Civil Affairs at United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Hazel de Wet has told the youth from Lou Nuer and Murle to be agents of peace and change  in their communities.

Speaking during a one day peace consultative meeting for the two communities Ms. Hazel asked the youth to stop destruction in their respective communities and live in peace and harmony among themselves.

“I am asking you to be agents of change, peace and not destruction because you are the one who can either be destroyed or bring change,” Hazel said.

She reiterated that UNMISS is committed to support peace efforts and ensure that South Sudanese citizens live in unity.

“I wanted you also to take this peace dialogue down to the boma level so that we can have inclusive peace,” she stressed.

According to David Nyiro Secretary General for external affairs for Greater Pibor youth Union, the aim of the consultative meeting held in Juba yesterday supported by UNMISS Civil Affairs, meant to bring peace between Lou Nuer and Murle youth.

Paul Puok Tut the Chairperson of the Lou Nuer youth in Juba called on the peace partners to involve all the communities in Greater Jonglei whenever there is any peace conference.

“Peace is a collective responsibility. We need peace that will bring all the youth from greater Pibor, Bor, greater Lou Nuer and their neighbors,” Puok expressed.

Gola Boyoi Gola the Chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union (SSNYU) said youth have a greater role to play in communities by building sustainable peace adding they should desist from conflict.

“We should learn to live together. As youth, we are ambassadors of peace, I appealed to all of you to build peace in communities,” Boyoi explained.

He urged the youth to take peace initiative to the grassroots level arguing them to work for permanent peace.

You Might Also Like

News

MACHAR-blames SSPDF for violating ceasefire

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Bullen Bala Alexander First Vice President (FVP) who is also the SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar Teny, yesterday in his opening speech blames the South Sudan’s Peoples Defense Force (SSPDF) for breaching permanent ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreements in the parts of the country. Dr. Machar said despite the party’s commitment to implementation of the revitalized peace agreement there has been continues violation of permanent ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreement. “Breaches of permanent ceasefire and cessation of hostilities agreements in a number of places namely Maiwut and...
News

Twenty-three civilians abducted by NAS in Lobonok

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak               Twenty-three civilians are reportedly been abducted by armed elements alleged to be from the National Salvation Front (NAS) in two different areas, Agoro Payam of Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State and Lobonok Payam, Juba County Central Equatoria State. On 26th last month, ten civilians were abducted in Agoro Payam of Magwi county, Eastern Equatoria while 13 others were abducted in Kit and Lobonok. The elements were from the National Salvation Front which is a member of South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) led by General Thomas Cirilo....
