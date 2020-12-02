Youth asked to be agents of change in communities

By Elia Joseph Loful

The Director for Civil Affairs at United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Hazel de Wet has told the youth from Lou Nuer and Murle to be agents of peace and change in their communities.

Speaking during a one day peace consultative meeting for the two communities Ms. Hazel asked the youth to stop destruction in their respective communities and live in peace and harmony among themselves.

“I am asking you to be agents of change, peace and not destruction because you are the one who can either be destroyed or bring change,” Hazel said.

She reiterated that UNMISS is committed to support peace efforts and ensure that South Sudanese citizens live in unity.

“I wanted you also to take this peace dialogue down to the boma level so that we can have inclusive peace,” she stressed.

According to David Nyiro Secretary General for external affairs for Greater Pibor youth Union, the aim of the consultative meeting held in Juba yesterday supported by UNMISS Civil Affairs, meant to bring peace between Lou Nuer and Murle youth.

Paul Puok Tut the Chairperson of the Lou Nuer youth in Juba called on the peace partners to involve all the communities in Greater Jonglei whenever there is any peace conference.

“Peace is a collective responsibility. We need peace that will bring all the youth from greater Pibor, Bor, greater Lou Nuer and their neighbors,” Puok expressed.

Gola Boyoi Gola the Chairperson of South Sudan National Youth Union (SSNYU) said youth have a greater role to play in communities by building sustainable peace adding they should desist from conflict.

“We should learn to live together. As youth, we are ambassadors of peace, I appealed to all of you to build peace in communities,” Boyoi explained.

He urged the youth to take peace initiative to the grassroots level arguing them to work for permanent peace.