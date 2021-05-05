Youth Activist condemns attacks on aid workers

By John Agok

Youth activist in the country yesterday condemned in the strongest terms possible any form of violence directed against humanitarian workers and organizations by the young people.

The activist called on government to swiftly curtail the situation from deteriorating and provide security and protection to all citizens, humanitarian workers and visitors.

In a press statement, the Executive Director Okay Africa Foundation Michael Wani appealed to the youth to embrace dialogue with their respective government institutions and the NGOs to find an amicable way of resolving these issues peacefully without causing any harm or damage to human lives and properties.

“I reiterated my call to all South Sudanese that it is constitutionally right for everyone to work anywhere in this country irrespective of one’s religion, tribe and gender. There must be no room for discrimination in regards to jobs or employment opportunities for young people”, he said.

Wani urged government to create jobs for young people and avoid both malpractices and favoritism.

“Government should urgently prioritize the issue of creating more employment opportunities for young people by expanding the economy to accommodate new ideas and investments”, he added.

He also cautioned the government to allocate funds to the Youth Enterprise Development Fund and most importantly, implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement to bring about peace.

“We expect the government to at least allocate Twenty Million USD to the Youth Enterprise fund”, he concluded.

The youth activist was responding to multiple attacks on aids workers working with governmental and non-governmental organizations across the countries.

He equated the emerging situation to what had happened in South Africa which led to Xenophobia with target killing, and warned on such small beginning to be promptly quelled down.