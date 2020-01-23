Your day will surely come

By: Ngor Khot Garang

The year is coming to an end and the new one is about to begin. People still wonder what it would be like and what it will bring. Could there be something harmful lurking behind the shadow of 2020 or should we expect something better than our desperate situation. This is what is in the minds of so many South Sudanese.

Some of the people have been waiting and are still eagerly waiting for their star to shine. Since the country plunged into both political and economic downturn in December 2013, many became so desperate that they can’t see a reason to live but thanks God life taste sweet and its bitterness is felt every minute and now and that is why they are still living with hope that things will eventually change.

But for how long? That is the question, we have been encouraging ourselves in the most challenging times that better days were ahead but it seems like it’s more idealistic than a reality today. And it is true the right to live is a burden to many people including those on street and students who wonder where they would get their school fees.

Times are hard and things keep worsening, every single day of our life we only wipe tears that have made lines on our cheeks. We pray with nostalgia for the life we had before but the alarms of despair keeps ringing in our ears.

It is not easy to be a human being in a world that is constantly seeking to destroy you but one of the greatest achievements amidst this smoke of hopelessness is the acceptance that God did not create us for nothing and he will surely fix the broken hearts and restore the shattered souls.

We may blame the government or natural occurrences for the woes we are in which is naturally normal but in spite of the pains or the intensity of our problems, the strong hearted will one day wave the flag of triumph in celebration and the weak ones will have to remain where they chose to be. It is not that we were created to suffer or to experience the hardest parts of life but earning a living is more demanding.

I cannot blame you if you feel like throwing in the towel because giving up is a human nature brought about by fear and some deadly diseases that might have threatened your life but the question is: Why did God chose you to be here at this time and not somebody else? Why weren’t you born in 1700s or 1800s?

It simply means where you are and what you are is what God made you to be and nothing else. No matter how many days you go without anything in your stomach, no matter how many times you tried and nothing materialized and no matter what kind of family you came from? You are fashioned for something bigger and brighter than those situations surrounding your life and if you can’t believe you better remember the reason why God chose and breathed life in you among millions.

You have to take every challenge as a stepping stone and live your life the way it was meant to be, it is in our darkest hours that we begin to see a new light, so if things are so hard and the road ahead is beset by the fog of hopelessness. Just be assured that you are about to see a new dawn, just begin to believe that your most pressing problems are going to leave you forever if you are willing to pay the price.

How can you pay the price? You have to be willing to accept that you are on the driver’s seat of your own life. Should you drive carelessly or are you acquainted with the fact that careless driving leads to destruction? If you don’t fight for what you want out of life, if you don’t stay awake for what you want, it would be only you at the end of the day.

Don’t live to regret but create a story that will give the coming generations especially those coming behind us the audacity to rise above their greatest fears because if we let the challenges of life to push us don’t they too going to be pushed down by life. You are strong and standing, why not use that strength to lay a better foundation for your tomorrow?