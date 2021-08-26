jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 26th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtYour culture is your dignity
A foot for thought

Your culture is your dignity

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The title of this story was commonly used on the streets and occasions. Some communities were known through their cultures, the way they dressed, food, songs, dance and many others. There were groups of people moving to other countries with their cultures, for example Ethiopian community. Other nations would have shops selling clothes, food items and artifacts with writings. They felt at home when eating food prepared by them.

Another example are Indians and Chinese, they have shops, if you go to Chinese Embassy, there is a shop near to the Embassy, they buy food from their own shops. All those food items were brought from their countries.They have always kept their culture and spoke their mother languages throughout and taught children who were born in South Sudan and other countries.

In South Sudan, there are tribes who are practicing the same, it helps them a lot to maintain their cultures and identity. During the time of war, many South Sudanese went to the neighboring countries as refugees, but still they maintained their languages in those countries.

It would remain for generations, the opposite is that if we abandon our cultures, it would get lost and will be difficult for the incoming generations to know. Women in Africa fought hard to keep cultures; however, it was easy for their children to master their languages from childhood.

Therefore, it is important to keep our cultures and teach children cultural practices. In other countries there are national languages taught in schools. Children learn right from schools and homes through their parents because they are the first teachers.

Keep your culture and be proud about them, it is reflecting you as a person and as a group. Keep in minds, move with it, your culture is your dignity, take care of it.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

African countries discussed health issues

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday African countries held online meeting to discuss health issues in general and Coronavirus pandemic in particular. It was general reports on issues of health in Africa and how to access health matters in 2021. It was agreed to promote health is to overcome challenges facing individual countries and keep health guidelines. Many challenges relating to health were noticed in African countries which made it difficult for other countries to do well in the field of health. The representative of South Sudan thanked...
A foot for thought

Summary of Killing cases

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Starting from last week and the beginning of this week, a lot of people have died. Majority of them were forced to die because they were killed with unknown gunmen, communal clashes for example, in Tombura ambushed andJuba Nimule Road and others. These increased death cases in the country apart from those who died with different kind of diseases. According to the information published in the newspapers, 2,500 people were displaced from Tombura, because of the insecurity condition in the areas. Among them,...
A foot for thought

Sisters Abut and Roba laid to rest

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the late Sisters Mary Abut and Regina Roba were laid to rest in their final home at Rejaf. It was not easy for Christians to see two catholic sisters laid down at the same time. But as Christian we believed that they are in the hands of God. They were murdered in cold blood, their blood will be the one to identify the criminals. There is nothing impossible to God. When they were been killed, God saw the killers. Nobody in this...
A foot for thought

Stop killing Church personnel’s, says Bishop

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said we came to recognize the lives of late two sisters, Mary Abut and Regina Roba in the presence of God . The two sisters were in Loa for the celebration of Centenary on 15th  of August , 2021 before they could die on 16th when returning to Juba. The two sisters participated well, sadly they died in the hands of our people. They were forced to die because they...
error: Content is protected !!