Young people hold symposium on menstrual hygiene

By Emelda Siama John

Young people, government officials and other stakeholders held a one-day symposium on Menstrual Health Management (MHM)to create awareness and help young girls deal with the stigma associated with menstruation.

During one of the discussion sessions in Juba Regency yesterday, Esther Akumu Achire, the Director-General of Gender Equity and Inclusive Education in the Ministry of General Education and Instructions, said young people were valued differently in the society, arguing that boys receive more consideration than girls when it comes to education and other services.

“We have refused to understand that the body development varies on the invoice at girls.Girls are made to be mothers and we understand that you can’t become a mother when you don’t menstruate, unless you menstruate you will never produce or be productive,” Achire said.

She stressed that the symposium was meant to get boys and men understand menstruation and support the girls and women who menstruate and get them out of the stigma.

“The boys should advice the girls to remain at school by knowing that this is anormal process the girl is going through. if a girl menstruates and spoils her dress, a boy should be able to say sister you have a problem which is not bad, but you should go and clean yourself but not to start laughing, insulting causing her to be out of the place,” she said.

She stated that girls should know how to manage themselves and try to keep themselves and remain in schools.

“We are also trying to tell them that incase, try to contact your parents when you get into problem, because its not your own problem as it started long before you were born,” she cited.

She narrated that for the parents to understand your situation, they must be informed about your status.The teachers should try to encourage the girls in schools but not insult and abuse them.Some men take it as an opportunity to rape the girls and make them pregnant.

“We should know that these girls who are developing will be the future leaders and decision-makers, If we lose them as early, its means that the 35% that we are talking about will not achieved ,” she added.

She added that in this symposium we did not leave children with disabilities or the girls with disabilities.We try to look into their cases and see if there are some challenges that we cannot be able to solve.