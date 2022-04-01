Young parliamentarians trained on legislation and motion drafting

By Wek Atak Kacjang

In a move to create familiarity among the young parliamentarians of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) on youth development policies among others, South Sudan Youth Organizations Coalition has capacitated the lawmakers on legislation and motion drafting in Juba.

The training is expected to make the policymakers aware of their surroundings and daily business. These include the legal drafting process, policy formulation, consultation, cabinet memorandum, cabinet resolution, and primary legislation bill drafting as well as the sensitization on the youth enterprise and development funds.

Peter Malir Biar, the Chairperson of the South Sudan Youth Organization Coalition said it was high time for the legislature to work hard for the welfare of the citizens across the country.

“Legislation and motion moving are quite critical for the people of South Sudan. And this is why we are talking about it. So, we expect our MPs to rise above and a lot for the youth and the citizens of this country,” he urged.

The workshop was being conducted in partnership with the Christian Agency for Peace and Development, a faith-based national organization through funding of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

Beng Khomboor, the Representative from the National Youth Union who represented the youth chair affirmed that youths were challenged by the present situation, and that, there was a need to close the gaps in time, especially by the lawmakers.

“We have a huge role to play and help the youth. Most of the challenges we face today; many of them fall on the young people,”

According to the youth representative, the National Youth Union was committed to working with the members of parliament and youth organizations to push for the young people.

Hilde Bergsma, the Country Director for the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) applauded the lawmakers for attendance.

She revealed that the youth would get relieved from challenges they face when they are worked for.

“We want to help youth so that the voices are heard and also make sure that it is not only heard; putting it on paper, passing the bill and then implementing it,” Bergsma said.

The partner believes the adoptions from the training would be used in the development of the country.

Peter Baptist Abakar, the Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Youth and Sports affirmed that there were Bills pending at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

“Your task for the benefit of the young people is to make sure that these Bills are passed by the parliament otherwise if we don’t have the youth policy, we will lose the support of the agencies,” he said.

According to government official, having youth policies were necessary to advocate for their rights.

“You’re there and you’re the advocates of youth, the youth have a message to the elders of this country. They say that if you cannot convince us the young people, don’t confuse us,” Abakar revealed.

The youth and sports officials said they were working hard to engage the parliament, especially the committees and the entire leadership on the status of the youth policies.

He called on the MPs to be brave in executing their duties, adding that they were present and the future of the nation.

“Be fair, be courageous, say the truth; call for justice; you’re representing all of us. There is no peace without justice. This peace will stay if we work for it,” Abakar concluded.

Gai Mayen Luk, the Chairperson for the Specialized Committee for Youth and Sports in the National Assembly said he was passionate to ensure youth development policies were given urgency.

According to the young legislator, they (young MPs) were working closely with the youth bodies among governmental units to meet the youth concerns.

“Our priority are the youth development policies. These are the foundation of youth-related growth,” he said while gracing the event.

About 30 MPs attended the training. These include representatives from Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO), South Sudan Oppositions Alliance (SSOA), Sudan People Liberation Movement SPLM-IG) and Other Political Parties (OPP) respectively.