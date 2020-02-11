Young lady using her talent to empower girls in school

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

The enrollment of the girl child in school still remains a challenge and through her music, Tutu Baibe is trying to put 50 girls in school.

The young artist in her early twenties is using her musical influence in the country to ensure that the girl child achieve her dreams in life.

The over fifty girls are from families whose parents cannot afford to pay school fees and meet scholastic needs. Many dropped out of school but Tutu Baibe through her foundation has brought smiles into the faces of these young girls.

Fifteen girls are below the age of 16. They are studying in Juba and are paid through the proceeds that Tutu gets from her musical concerts and well-wishers.

The singer revealed that she spends fifty thousand South Sudanese pounds on each student that she supports in order for them to study in boarding school.

Tutu would have hoped for the girls to study in day school but she wants them to focus and believe that while in boarding they can study hard and achieve their dreams.

Music with purpose is what Tutu Baibe through her foundation is doing in order to inspire the young talents across the country to use their talent for the positivity of the country.

Yom Garang is in primary four in Juba and stays with her grandmother who cannot afford to cater for her educational needs.

Yom says she wants to be a journalist and majorly news anchor, the shy young girl revealed how happy she was because Tutu is supporting her stay in school.

For Yom the desire for school and being a big fan of Tutu Baibe’s music made her to approach Tutu for support.

“Tutu’s brother and I are in the same school but when I saw Tutu come to our school to pay for the brother’s school fees, I also requested for her support and today I am here and very grateful to her,” said Yom.

Cecilia Kengi is eleven-year-old, she is now in Primary seven. She used to sell some Sambosa with her mother in Juba and the proceeds from the Sambosa would not pay her full school fees.

Tutu Baibe met Cicilia Kenyi when she was a primary seven drop out and today she is forever grateful for what Tutu is doing in her life.

Kenyi revealed that the money her and the mother used to make was mainly for upkeep and paying rent and was not enough for school fees but today she is sitting for primary leaving certificate examinations this year.

Kenyi wants to be an engineer in the near future so that she can support her mother and other vulnerable children in the country.

While speaking to Juba Monitor Tutu Baibe said that the passion for seeing that every girl child goes to school in the country was the motivating factor.

With little support from well-wishers, Tutu is able to cloth and pay for school fees for these children who stay with their guardians.

In the near future, Tutu revealed that she wants to build an orphanage and get street children off the streets to a place they will call home.

The other girls Tutu is supporting are in Wau, Bor and Aweil. 10 girls in Wau, 35 are in Bor and 6 in Aweil.

Tutu who also works at the Secretariat of the country’s National Dialogue where she also gets money to pay for the girls in school.

The singer reveals that she makes about five thousand United States of America Dollars from her music and gives back in support the girls in school.

Leaving a positive legacy of young talent with a purpose is what Tutu Baibe is doing, as she added that she would like to be remembered as one who fought for the rights of the vulnerable girl child.

With support from other well-wishers Tutu hopes to increase her programs to thousands of girls in the country so that they can too benefit.

Tutu foundation was also founded by Tutu Baibe and is largely supported by her music fans all over the world.

Tutu Baibe is a South Sudanese talented female artist who rose to fame in the early 2016 and is currently using her music to change lives.