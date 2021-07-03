Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I once had some friends talking among themselves and what caught my attention was this word “you don’t know what you have until you lose it”. The word kept on ringing in my ears, through-out that afternoon. There was a heavy meaning in that word which seems to be very simple. I remembered one what one of my friends told me once upon a time that “Yaba” this country has vast resources and vast potential in all scope of meaningful development. If these resources were properly put into use then this could be the granary of the whole region and well secured in food insecurity. You see my friend if only the resources were put to into good and proper use, this country could not be thinking or dreaming of ever seeing hunger face to face and all guns except for official national purposes would be thrown into River Nile never to be a reminder or remembered. This was a very touching sentiment which could not just pass like that and which made me think deeply into the future of our youth who should be prepared to inherit the management of the affairs of the nation in future. True we sometime take life for granted and do not value what we have until we lose them. I remember one time somewhere, a friend was so concerned that he had lost his job that was the only thing he had since leaving school. He had not changed the job and was so keen to remain in employment. He thought his world had come to an end. It was the job he cherished so much that he never thought he could lose it. It pained him for some time because on the other side he did not know how and where to start. He was in a lucrative job earning hard currency. The pocketing of the green buck was going to be no more. The thought was almost driving him so mad that he decided not to be in the public and avoided his old friends. No this was not going to work. He had to start a new life from somewhere. And that somewhere he went and started. Soon he came out and when l met him it was all smile. “Yaba” our currency is taming the crazy dollar which has made the life of many unbearable. He went on to tell me how he had managed to create his own venture and was doing well earning the local currency which was already bringing down the dollar rate in the market but traders are still adamant not doing what they are supposed to do and continued to charge prices that are unrealistic. The many channels open for fighting for the common-man are not doing enough, or are themselves traders’ sympathizers. Yaba, one does not know the value of what one has until one loses it.