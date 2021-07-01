jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 1st, 2021
Editorial

YOU CAN ONLY BE BETTER BY GOOD EDUCATION

 Kuol Ayuen Kuol who is the DG of Administration and Finance in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, at the age of 66 years has demonstrated to the country and the world that one can get what they want despite the age gap. He graduated with Bachelor of Education and History at the recent ceremony at the University of Juba after 40 years of pursuing the goal to better education. His academic goal like other liberators were cut short by the liberation struggle. The point is his thirst for education was in him and was not ashamed to join classes again with students some of his children’s age. If Kuol was somewhere in Europe he would have been largely recognized and even record in the World Guinness Book.There is should be permanent scheme to encourage those who missed their education through acts like that which befallen Kuol and his many colleagues who would have pursued their education but did because of that act of national calling. Education is the foundation of a nation and the youth should be encouraged to pursue it when they are still young and able now that the country is gearing for peace. Political leaders should take it seriously that no more conflicts and that all differences could be solved with dialogue and round table talks. That era is behind us and currently online learning is open one can go far without struggling too much in class and at one’s own time. It should be understood that a learned society makes informed decision all the time for the well-being of all. Learning should not be restricted to a particular group but should be left open so that the young and the old can enjoy the fruits alike. This is what has been adopted in many countries all over the world. Let it be so in the country to enable those yearning for it go for it without restriction.

