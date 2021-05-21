Yellow fever vaccination campaign starts in Yei.

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Yei County health department in collaboration with world health organization (WHO) has commenceda five-day vaccination campaign against yellow fever.

The campaign came as a result of reported outbreak of the disease in Kajokeji county last Year with two patients confirmed death after contracting the sickness.

Speaking to Juba monitor in an interview on Wednesday, Michael Lugala director for Yei County health department said the five-day campaign targets citizens in the Payams and counties bordering Kajokeji county.

“Last year in Kajokeji county, there were two people who were tested positive of yellow fever and died and these people were timber dealers. When they got sick, they were taken to Uganda for treatment and when their samples were collected immediately, they died, it was found positive to be yellow Fever .so, Uganda government notified the ministry of health in South Sudan to take action so, a team was formed in Juba to go to Kajokeji to do assessment, “revealed the county health department director.

Lugala believed that the targeted group will enjoy beneficiaries such as yellow fever document that will help travellers when visiting outside countries.

“The vaccines are safe and are given once in life. The importance of this vaccine is that once you are vaccinated, you are given a yellow card. this card is an international requirement. When you have it, you will move freely in the world and this is an opportunity for the people of Yei, “notes Lugala.

Meanwhile Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, Yei County River County commissioner noted that yellow fever is an international threat and believed that the vaccination will be free for more than seven Years.

He added that the yellow fever card is an international requirement of any traveller especially crossing to another country.

Commissioner Cyrus described the vaccination as a rare opportunity to the citizens of Yei who are receiving the vaccination for the first time.

“Yellow fever is an international threat.by having vaccinated, you will be free from yellow fever for at least not less than seven years and you have no disturbances when you want to cross international borders to be asked because yellow fever card is an international requirement for any traveller. You can have a passport but if you don’t have the yellow fever card, you will not board any plane going outside the country and border. This is a rare opportunity that the threat for yellow fever will not be a threat for us for sometimes if you are vaccinated”, cites county commissioner Cyrus.

The five daycampaign which started on Wednesday was expected to conclude on Sunday and it is the first time yellow fever vaccination campaign was conducted in Yei.