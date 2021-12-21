Yei Youth association elects new body

By Hassan Arun Comas

Youth Association in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State has elected its new office bearers after three days’ conference.

Johnson Poru Hillary took the position of Chairperson during the election by 56 percent votes

Meanwhile, Gaga Frank Justin was nominated as the speaker of Yei Youth Association.

Speaking during the declaration of the results, chairperson of the Central Equatoria State youth association, Charles Ladu, appreciates UNMISS for supporting the event.

He asks for the establishment of youth association in Central Equatoria State.

Charles calls on United Nation mission in south sudan Yei base to continue supporting the people of the state by establishing the Youth structures of the other counties.

“The civil affair division of UNMISS, am really very grateful for your team for the support that you are giving the youths across South Sudan, central Equatoria and Yei river county in particular.it has been your hard work, technical and material support that made this day come to pass.it is through your commitment that today we have a new county Youth association chairman. I want to commend you for the good job and call on you to continue supporting us by establishing the structures in all the other counties. “Requests Charles.

At the same time, the Chairlady of Yei Women Association, Mama Hawa Adam, encourages them to focus on education, peaceful coexistence and avoid early marriages.

She advises the Youths to focus on education for a bright future and calls on them to avoid early marriage.

Hawa appreciates the Young people of central Equatoria state and Yei in particular for being hard working

Adam called on the Youths to denounce hate speech and warned them against false accusation.

“As old as you are, think about education. The age in which you are getting married is not the right age especially my young girls who dropped out from school due to the covid-19, they are too young to go for marriage. I love the youths of Yei and central Equatoria at large because you are hard working. I want to advise you to denounce hate speech and leave laziness because it is mother of poverty. I also want to remind to avoid false accusation of each other. You have been accusing yourselves since 2016 up to now. Stop this act because it is not good, “the women association head tells the Young people.

UNMISS field team leader, James Mugo Muriithi, calls on the Youths to work for the unity of the people and work as a team.

He promised UNMISS’ continuous support to the activities of the Youth association.

“I really want to argue for the same spirit that you need to remain united. You need to move together as a united group. I want to recommend UNMISS commitment to continue working with the youths and supporting you in knowing your activities,” reiterates James Mugo.

The speaker gave the remarks during the conclusion of the three days’ youth conference on Friday in Yei.

The three -day conference was to develop strategy for Yei River County Youth Association to promote peace and security, implement the revitalized peace agreement and strengthen Youth leadership in the county.