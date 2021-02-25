Yei women FC seeks second victory

By Hassan Arun

Yei Joint Stars Women Football team are seeking to set another record against Torit ladies football team on Saturday, after beating Yambio team 3-0 last weekend.

Debura Adut took her goal tally to two out of one match as she scored twice to deny the host the chance of winning in front of their supporters.

Shakira Poni also scored one goal that ensured a comfortable win for the visitors who will play their home game in front of their funs against Torit who humiliated Wau by scoring 8-0 in one game on Sunday in Torit.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview upon their arrival from Yambio, head coach Sony Harriet expressed happiness for the victory against Yambio.

She appreciated all the players for their hard work though it was not easy to win the game citing that the Bari community in Yambio gave the much needed moral in a game that gave the girls the confidence of playing.

Sony reveals that the coaching staff are planning to technically work with the team in their training sessions to win against Torit.

I am appealing to all the people of Yei to come and watch their girls and support us by giving moral to make the players proud.

“I am very excited with the results my team achieved. When I was leaving Yei for Yambio to play my first match, Iwas having the ambition of going to play and come with the much needed results which happened. I am grateful for winning the game. I want to appreciate all the players for making us happy and I want to also thank those who stood behind us especially the Bari community leaving in Yambio. Upon my arrival after my first game, people were asking how I am going to manage a team that has won their first game by 8-0.so I am not afraid of Torit because I am so prepared to win the game on my home soil. I want to call on the citizens of Yei to turn up to support the team in order to give confidence to the girls”, appeals the head coach.

Both Debura Adut and Shakira Poni who scored the goals against Yambio expressed their gratitude to their coach and the technical team for the comfortable win.

Adut believes that the goals she scored do not only uplift her but that it uplifts the team and the name of Yei County.

“I am proud for my team and I want to appreciate all the players for setting up the goals for me to score. The goals I scored will not only uplift or give praise to me as an individual but it raises all the team and uplifts the name of our county Yei,” said the player.

Shakira Poni promises to work hard in order to score more goals during the tournament in order to be the champions of the competition.

“I promise to work hard to score more goals for my team during the course of this tournament. I want to ensure that we are the champions of every tournament to create a history to our name,” reiteratesPoni.

They expressed readiness to face Torit team on Saturday 27.02.2021 and calls upon all their supporters to turn up to watch the game and moral boost them during the play.

Meanwhile team captain Ikoru Winny believes that winning against Torit will determine the faith of their ambitions of being champions of the South Sudan tournament for the ladies.

We are glad and proud that we won the game against Yambio and we are focused to win Torit but we need your support as a family request to the captain.

“Really we are so glad and proud that we have won the game against Yambio and we are focused on the game against Torit but we just need your support. You need to come together as one family of Yei and give us the courage to win against them. Though they won 8-0 against Wau, we are not scared at all. We need your support and prayers for us to show Torit that we are better than them. We want to promise you that we are winning our game against Torit and go unbeaten in this tournament. It is only your support that will give us the courage and confidence to out play our opponents,” urged the team captain.

Eight teams are participating in the 2021 South Sudan lady’s tournament including Juba, Yei Torit, YambioWaubentiuAweil and Kwajok respectively.

It is the first time that the South Sudan Football Association organized a competition for the girls’teams.